Pitt 2026 Pro Day Recap: Measurements and Official Times Revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers hosted their annual Pro Day on March 26. A total of 15 players participated in the event, personnel from all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Some players participated more than others, however. Like Kyle Louis, who was in Indianapolis last month for the NFL Combine.

For many of the players, though, this was their only time to work out in front of NFL scouts before the NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh on April 23-25.

All of the official measurements and times were released following the event's conclusion, along with a few notes. Here is how each player did.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the field against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kavir Bains-Marquez, S

Height: 5'8 7/8"

5'8 7/8" Weight: 169 pounds

169 pounds Hands: 8 7/8"

8 7/8" Wing: 71 1/2"

Workout Result Vertical Jump 32 1/2" Broad Jump 9'3" 3-Cone Drill 6.95 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.08 seconds Bench Press 10 reps

Kavir Bains-Marquez spent just one season with Pitt, but made quite an impact. After four seasons at UC Davis, Bains-Marquez joined the Panthers and posted 36 tackles, four pass breakups and a team-best three interceptions in 2025.

While Bains-Marquez may be a smaller defensive back at 5-foot-9 and 169 pounds, he showed last season that he has the ability to bring down ball carriers and make plays.

Rashad Battle, CB

Height: 6'2 3/8"

6'2 3/8" Weight: 203 pounds

203 pounds Hands: 9 1/8"

9 1/8" Wing: 78"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.58 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.57 seconds Verticle Jump 33" Broad Jump 9'8" 3-Cone Drill 7.33 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.28 seconds Bench Press 14 reps

Rashad Battle is part of what seems to be a rare type of player nowadays. He spent his entire college career at Pitt, something that is becoming increasingly less popular with the emergence of the transfer portal.

Over that time, he racked up 100 career tackles and 13 pass breakups in 43 games.

Battle is a lengthy cornerback that could appeal to some teams, but he does have an injury history and didn't have the best Pro Day numbers.

Justin Holmes, TE

Height: 6'2 1/4"

6'2 1/4" Weight: 243 pounds

243 pounds Hands: 8 7/8"

8 7/8" Wing: 75 7/8"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.76 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.64 seconds Verticle Jump 33" Broad Jump 9'8" 3-Cone Drill 7.26 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.39 seconds Bench Press 19 reps

Last season was a real breakout season for Justin Holmes. Before Pitt, Holmes played at Kent State and Marshal, primarily as a blocking tight end with 21 catches for 199 yards and no touchdowns during that time.

But that changed upon arriving at Pitt. Holmes recorded 28 catches for 301 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers in 2025.

Holmes very likely won't be drafted, but he has shown the ability to be versatile over his college career, and that could be attractive to teams looking for an undrafted free agent tight end.

Caleb Junko, P

Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 198 pounds

198 pounds Hands: 9"

9" Wing: 74"

Caleb Junko kicked some punts on the outside practice field and did not participate in any other drill. He was punted 183 times in 45 games at Pitt and averaged 43.7 yards per leg swing.

Kyle Louis, LB

Height: 5'11 3/4"

5'11 3/4" Weight: 224 pounds

224 pounds Hands: 9 3/8"

9 3/8" Wing: 75 1/4"

Workout Result Bench Press 20 reps

Louis already participated in the other drills at the combine, but did not complete the bench press. That is, until now. His 20 reps were tied for the third-most on the team.

Louis also participated in the on-field portion and did both linebacker and defensive back drills. According to Pat Narduzzi, some of the scouts were "shocked" after watching Louis during the defensive back drills.

Some field work drills from #Pitt’s Kyle Louis pic.twitter.com/hNE1hJdti7 — Mitch Corcoran (@MitchCorc18) March 26, 2026

Tamon Lynum, CB

Height: 6'1 7/8"

Weight: 189 pounds

Hands: 9 1/4"

Wing: 77"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.53 seconds 10-Yards Split 1.63 seconds Verticle Jump 31.5" Broad Jump 9'5" 3-Cone Drill 7.28 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.32 seconds Bench Press 9 reps

Like Battle, Tamon Lynum is another Pitt corner with decent length. At nearly 6-foot-2 and with a 77-inch wing span, his size is an attractive attribute of his game.

Lynum recorded 33 tackles, one pick and three pass breakups in the two seasons since he transferred from Nebraska following the 2023 season.

Javon McIntyre, S

Height: 6'1 1/4"

Weight: 191 pounds

Hands: 9"

Wing: 78 1/2"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.50 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.56 seconds Verticle Jump 35" Broad Jump 10'8" 3-Cone Drill 7.0 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.3 seconds

McIntyre is another player who has spent his entire college career at Pitt. Over that time, McIntyre has posted 204 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, three interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

McIntyre has played lots of football over the years and brings lots of experience wherever his football career may take him.

Jake Overman, TE

Height: 6'3 1/4"

6'3 1/4" Weight: 240 pounds

240 pounds Hands: 9 1/4"

9 1/4" Wing: 74 5/8"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.97 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.70 seconds Verticle Jump 32" Broad Jump 9'5" 3-Cone Drill 7.53 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.26 seconds Bench Press 25 reps

Jake Overman caught some eyes at the Pro Day with his 25 bench press reps, which was the second most from the event.

Overman tallied 16 catches for 116 yards and touchdowns in 17 games with Pitt. He started his career at Oregon State from 2020-23.

Jeff Persi, LT

Height: 6'7 3/4"

6'7 3/4" Weight: 312

312 Hands: 9 1/2"

9 1/2" Wing: 81 1/2"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 5.81 seconds 10-Yard Split 2.06 seconds Verticle Jump 25" Broad Jump 7'8" 3-Cone Drill 8.4 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 5.0 seconds Bench 16 reps

Jeff Persi definitely has the size to be an NFL offensive lineman at almost 6-foot-8 and 312 pounds. He also has five years of college experience and a national title.

However, his Pro Day performance was underwhelming. He ran a near 6-second 40-yard dash and only did 16 reps on the bench press.

Desmond Reid, RB

Height: 5'6 1/8"

5'6 1/8" Weight: 176 pounds

176 pounds Hands: 8 1/4"

8 1/4" Wing: 69 3/8"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.58 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.58 seconds Verticle Jump 35" 3-Cone Drill 7.2 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.27 seconds

Desmond Reid was another player whose performance was a bit underwhelming. His 4.58-second 40-yard dash was slower than many anticipated — even himself.

Reid said that the fastest he ran in preparation for the Pro Day was around 4.3 seconds and said that he feels 100% after dealing with several injuries this past season. He also mentions that he has added 15 pounds over the offseason, so that could have played a factor, too.

Deuce Spann, WR

Height: 6'3 1/2"

6'3 1/2" Weight: 201 pounds

201 pounds Hands: 9 3/8"

9 3/8" Wing: 80 1/2"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.4 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.63 seconds Verticle Jump 38" Broad Jump 10'4" 3-Cone Drill 7.48 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.52 seconds Bench Press 8 reps

Deuce Spann probably had the best day of any Pitt player at the Pro Day. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash and had the best vertical jump.

It was relatively surprising, considering that he had just 13 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown last season.

Blaine Spires, DE

Height: 6'2 3/8"

Weight: 258 pounds

Hands: 9 1/8"

Wing: 76"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.81 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.70 seconds Verticle Jump 30.5" Broad Jump 9'8" 20-Yard Shuttle 4.57 seconds Bench Press 20 reps

Blaine Spires was another one-and-done for Pitt. He had two sacks and 15 total tackles last season. Spires recorded 8.5 sacks and 93 tackles over his five seasons at Utah State and Bowling Green.

Jalynn Willams, RB

Height: 5'10 3/4"

5'10 3/4" Weight: 211 pounds

211 pounds Hands: 9"

9" Wing: 73 7/8"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.89 seconds 10-Yard Split 1.62 seconds Verticle Jump 34" Broad Jump 9'9" 3-Cone Drill 7.68 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.44 seconds Bench Press 18 reps

Jalynn Williams spent his final collegiate season at Pitt after three years at Toledo and two at Western Carolina. He had just five carries for 23 with the Panthers, but showed out with an impressive 18 reps on the bench press.

Raphael "Poppi" Willaims, WR

Height: 5'8 7/8"

5'8 7/8" Weight: 181

181 Hands: 8 3/4"

8 3/4" Wing: 72"

Workout Result Bench Press 9 reps

Raphael "Poppi" Williams did not receive any bowl or combine invite, yet decided to forgo much of the Pro Day. He only participated in the bench press portion and completed nine reps.

Another interesting bit is that Williams measured in over an inch shorter but 15 pounds heavier than he was listed to start the 2025 season. Even with the change in size, Williams led the team in receiving with 701 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 catches.

Joey Zelinsky, DE

Height: 6'3 1/4"

6'3 1/4" Weight: 245 pounds

245 pounds Hands: 9 1/8"

9 1/8" Wing: 79"

Workout Result 40-Yard Dash 4.77 seconds 10-Yard Dash 1.71 seconds Verticle Jump 34.5" Broad Jump 10" 3-Cone Drill 7.43 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 4.44 seconds Bench Press 26 reps

Joey Zelinsky also had a strong showing at the Pro Day. His 26 reps were the most at the event and also looked good during the on-field portion.

Zelinsky had 23 tackles and 10 sacks in his lone season at Pitt in 2025.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!