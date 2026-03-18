Pitt Reveals 2026 Pro Day Participants
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PITTSBURGH — Pro Day for the Pitt Panthers is just about a week away, and the team has released the list of expected participants.
The Pro Day will begin at 10 a.m. on March 26, and the participants will compete in drills similar to those at the NFL Combine, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, vertical jump, three-cone drill, shuttle run, shuttle and individual position-specific field workouts.
Pitt will have 15 draft-eligible players participating in this year's Pro Day, including the two NFL Combine invitees, Kyle Louis and Desmond Reid. Of the expected participants, 14 started at least one game last season.
Each athlete will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of several NFL teams one last time before the rookie draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh outside of Acrisure Stadium on April 23-25.
Pitt's Pro Day Participants
- Kavir Bains-Marquez
- Rashad Battle
- Justin Holmes
- Caleb Junko
- Kyle Louis
- Tamon Lynum
- Javon McIntyre
- Jake Overman
- Jeff Persi
- Desmond Reid
- Deuce Spann
- Blaine Spires
- Jalynn Williams
- Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr.
- Joey Zelinsky
Louis had a strong showing at the NFL Combine in March and has seen his draft stock rise since the 2025 regular season ended.
Louis posted impressive numbers, like a 4.53 40-yard dash time, which was tied for fourth-best among linebackers this year, a 1.58-second 10-yard split (tied for third-best), a 39.5-inch vertical (fourth-best), a 10-foot-9 broad jump (second-best), a 6.97-second 3-cone drill (second-best) and a 4.26-second 20-yard shuttle (third-best).
The only knock on Louis was his size. He measured in at 6-foot, 220 pounds, which is quite small for a linebacker prospect, as he continues to receive projections of fitting best as a safety in the pros.
The speedy running back Reid was also invited to the combine, but did not participate in any drills. Reid suffered multiple injuries in his final season with the Panthers, and that likely kept him from participating.
Although Reid is among the "expected" participants, it's possible that he could sit out again.
As for the other 13 participants, this will be their first time working out and interacting with NFL personnel in this kind of setting. There are a few players who could find themselves being drafted with a strong Pro Day performance.
Wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams led Pitt in receiving in 2025 with a career-high 73 catches for 959 yards and nine scores. Williams, who is just 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, recorded 208 receptions for 2,744 yards and 28 touchdowns over his college career at Pitt, Western Carolina and San Diego State.
Safety Kavir Bains-Marquez was the lone interception leader for the Panthers with three in his first season at the FBS level. He spent his other four seasons playing for UC Davis before transferring.
Bains Marquez also had 58 tackles, four pass breakups, and showed the ability to be a versatile defensive back.
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Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.