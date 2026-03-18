Pitt Reveals 2026 Pro Day Participants

PITTSBURGH — Pro Day for the Pitt Panthers is just about a week away, and the team has released the list of expected participants.

The Pro Day will begin at 10 a.m. on March 26, and the participants will compete in drills similar to those at the NFL Combine, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, vertical jump, three-cone drill, shuttle run, shuttle and individual position-specific field workouts.

Pitt will have 15 draft-eligible players participating in this year's Pro Day, including the two NFL Combine invitees, Kyle Louis and Desmond Reid. Of the expected participants, 14 started at least one game last season.

Each athlete will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of several NFL teams one last time before the rookie draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh outside of Acrisure Stadium on April 23-25.

Pitt's Pro Day Participants

Kavir Bains-Marquez

Rashad Battle

Justin Holmes

Caleb Junko

Kyle Louis

Tamon Lynum

Javon McIntyre

Jake Overman

Jeff Persi

Desmond Reid

Deuce Spann

Blaine Spires

Jalynn Williams

Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr.

Joey Zelinsky

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Louis had a strong showing at the NFL Combine in March and has seen his draft stock rise since the 2025 regular season ended.

Louis posted impressive numbers, like a 4.53 40-yard dash time, which was tied for fourth-best among linebackers this year, a 1.58-second 10-yard split (tied for third-best), a 39.5-inch vertical (fourth-best), a 10-foot-9 broad jump (second-best), a 6.97-second 3-cone drill (second-best) and a 4.26-second 20-yard shuttle (third-best).

The only knock on Louis was his size. He measured in at 6-foot, 220 pounds, which is quite small for a linebacker prospect, as he continues to receive projections of fitting best as a safety in the pros.

#Pitt LB Kyle Louis was categorized as either "Elite" or "Great" for his combine workouts in his RAS score.



The only category he lacked in were his measurables. pic.twitter.com/tbMPorI0rR — Mitch Corcoran (@MitchCorc18) March 1, 2026

The speedy running back Reid was also invited to the combine, but did not participate in any drills. Reid suffered multiple injuries in his final season with the Panthers, and that likely kept him from participating.

Although Reid is among the "expected" participants, it's possible that he could sit out again.

As for the other 13 participants, this will be their first time working out and interacting with NFL personnel in this kind of setting. There are a few players who could find themselves being drafted with a strong Pro Day performance.

Wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams led Pitt in receiving in 2025 with a career-high 73 catches for 959 yards and nine scores. Williams, who is just 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, recorded 208 receptions for 2,744 yards and 28 touchdowns over his college career at Pitt, Western Carolina and San Diego State.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) catches a touchdown pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Safety Kavir Bains-Marquez was the lone interception leader for the Panthers with three in his first season at the FBS level. He spent his other four seasons playing for UC Davis before transferring.

Bains Marquez also had 58 tackles, four pass breakups, and showed the ability to be a versatile defensive back.

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