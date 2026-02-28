Pitt's Kyle Louis Stands Out at NFL Combine

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis had a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine the last two days.

The former All-American and All-ACC linebacker has faced questions for months about how his 6-foot, 220-pound frame could translate to the NFL as an undersized linebacker.

Many have speculated that Louis would fit better as a safety than linebacker, but he has insisted that he can be versatile and play anywhere he's needed.

Boy, did he prove that.

Louis excelled at each workout and performed well during the on-field portion of the combine. Of the 28 linebackers who participated at the combine, Louis never placed lower than fourth in any of the workouts.

The only event Louis did not participate in was the bench press. Only four linebacker prospects participated.

Workout Result Ranking (LBs Only) 40-Yard Dash 4.53 Seconds T-4th 10-Yard Split 1.58 Seconds T-3rd Vertical Jump 39.5" 4th Broad Jump 10' 9" 2nd 3-Cone Drill 6.97 Seconds 2nd 20-Yard Shuttle 4.26 Seconds 3rd

Louis' Draft Profile

Now that Louis has completed the combine, his official draft profile on NFL.com is complete.

Louis measured in at 6-foot, 220 pounds, with 31 1/4" arms and 9 1/2" hands. His prospect grade is a 6.30, meaning that he "Will eventually be plus starter."

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Louis's production score is 70, ranking him ninth among linebackers. His athleticism score is 86, which is the second-best of the linebackers and his total score is 75, making him the sixth-best linebacker overall at the combine.

"Undersized linebacker/box safety who had more production and made fewer mental mistakes in 2024. Louis has the speed, athleticism and recognition to quickly find the football. Whether in lurker mode from zone or clinging to the route in man, he’s very decisive in coverage and has the ball skills to flip the field," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.

"He struggles to take on blocks and leverage his gap in the run game. He often catches contact and becomes a drag-down tackler near the line and in space. Teams need to have a plan for how to use him, but versatile sub-package defenders with speed and cover talent are valuable in the league."

Louis' strengths include his quick instincts, reading blocks, being decisive in coverage and against the run, slipping blocks and running with receivers like a cornerback in man coverage.

His weaknesses include having a low win rate against blocks at the line of scrimmage, getting out of position on misdirection plays, inconsistent angles and reaction mistakes against run-pass options.

“He’s not very big, so durability against the run is probably my biggest concern long term. I really like how he plays, though. Will fit great for teams with a stout front who like to sit in nickel the entire game,” said an anonymous NFC regional scout.

Louis' Résumé

Prior to the combine, Louis also had a strong showing at the Panini Senior Bowl in January. So much so that his NFL stock saw a bump after his performance.

What most of the media raved about was Louis' skills in coverage.

"Louis' huge week continued Thursday with arguably his best week of practice. At 6-foot, 224 pounds, Louis showed exceptional coverage skills in stretching out for an interception during one-on-one drills against the running backs. He continued to make plays in 11-on-11, delivering a big hit that led to an incompletion. Louis' coverage has shined, and his consistency as a run defender has been equally as good," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote.

And, of course, Louis had a productive four seasons under Pat Narduzzi's defense at Pitt. Louis finished his collegiate career with 201 total tackles, 93 solo, 108 assists, 25.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

Pitt running back Desmond Reid will be the final Pitt player to have his workouts and on-field tests at the combine. Those will be held on Feb. 28.

