Pitt Announces Jersey Patch Sponsor

This college football season has seen a wave of schools making jersey patch deals with sponsors to drive NIL revenue. The Pitt Panthers are no different, announcing UPMC as the official patch on football jerseys and the Presenting Sponsor of women's sports.

Interestingly, for now the patch will only go on football jerseys, leaving men's basketball without a sponsor on their jerseys despite being the other revenue-driving sport.

It's not surprising to see UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) as the sponsor; the healthcare company is one of the largest in the state and works closely with the university. Quarterback Mason Heintschel recently partnered with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for the "Have a Heart" campaign, benefiting the Heart Institute. Former quarterback Eli Holstein also partnered with UPMC when he was with the program.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aesthetic wise, there's definitely worse options out there. While some schools have large patches that are totally different color than their uniforms, the UPMC logo shouldn't distract too much from Pitt's royal blue.

NIL Era

While jersey patches represent college sports becoming more corporate, it's the reality of the modern game. Athletic departments have to look for any means possible to drive revenue and build competent teams, and Pitt Athletics has been open about their drive to pursure more NIL oppurtunities.

Over the summer, Pitt announced "H2PNIL", an initiative made to help find and create revenue-generating opportunities, such as business sponsorships that can be seen with this new UPMC deal.

Another big move was moving the men's basketball Backyard Brawl to PPG Paints Arena for this season. Athletic Director Allen Greene was very open about the purpose of moving this game away from the Petersen Event Center to a larger arena downtown being a revenue-based decision.

Along with generating revenue, Pitt Athletics has been trying to replicate the atmosphere that other college football stadiums have. Just recently, they announced an enhanced experience to football game-days, including a lot more hype videos and pyrotechnics. This comes as they are also reducing the stadium capacity for Pitt games.

While football season is yet to start, Pitt using their NIL budget to make successful transfer portal moves can already be seen in volleyball. The team opened the season defeating No. 3 Kentucky, and Penn State transfer Izzy Starck played even better than expected in her debut as a Panther.

With Pitt making a lot of transfer portal moves in both football and basketball as well, it's clear that they aren't shy to adapt to the current era of college sports.

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