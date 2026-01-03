Pitt's 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

PITTSBURGH — The NCCA Transfer Portal is officially open and the Pitt Panthers will look to make some big additions in the coming days.

A total of 16 Pitt players either announced their intent to enter the portal or were reported to be entering before the transfer portal even opened on Jan. 2. Players have until Jan. 16 to enter their names in the portal, but can sign at any point this year. However, if they want to be enrolled for the spring semester, they will have to make their decisions quickly.

The Panthers will need to address several positions in the transfer portal. Some of those positions include offensive line, cornerback, wide receiver, linebacker and tight end.

Pitt finished the season 8-5 after a 23-17 loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl. Since then, key starters like Kenny Johnson, Rasheem Biles and Shawn Lee Jr. have entered the portal and will not return next season.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Jan. 2

8:25 p.m.: Former Middle Tennessee State tight end Hunter Tipton announced that he has received an offer from Pitt. This is the first portal recruit to announce that they have received an offer from the Panthers. Tipton had 39 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

7:52 p.m.: Pitt will reportedly host former UCF sophomore tight end Kylan Fox on an official visit on Jan. 3.

3:33 pm.: Redshirt senior running back Derrick Davis Jr. announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Davis spent the entire 2025 season sidelined with an injury, but says he is now "100% healthy and cleared to play."

9:37 a.m.: Redshirt sophomore Maverick Gracio announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Gracio says he will have two to three years of eligibility remaining. In his career, Gracio recorded four total tackles, 1.5 for loss, one sack and a blocked kick that was returned for a touchdown in the 2024 Backyard Brawl.

9 a.m.: Backup senior quarterback Cole Gonzales has entered the transfer portal, according to Panther-Lair's Chris Peak. Gonzales transferred to Pitt last spring and used his redshirt this season to gain another year of eligibility.

8 a.m.: The following Pitt players have all officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal:

QB Eli Holstein

QB David Lynch

RB Juelz Goff

WR Kenny Johnson

WR Zion Fowler-EL

WR Jesse Anderson

TE Malachi Thomas

OL Tai Ray

OL Lyndon Cooper

OL Jackson Brown

LB Rasheem Biles

CB Davion Pritchard

CB Shawn Lee Jr.

K Sam Carpenter

