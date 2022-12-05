Pitt's Bowl Game Roster Still Not Settled

Pat Narduzzi doesn't know for sure which Pitt Panthers will play or sit out of the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers know who they'll play their final game of the season and where they'll do it. The program announced that it had accepted in an invitation to the Sun Bowl, where they'll take on No. 18 UCLA.

But who exactly will be on the field for that game is still up in the air. The Panthers know they'll be without star defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who suffered a shoulder injury at the end of the regular season, but he's the only one to have announced that he will miss the game.

"As far as the rest of the guys, they’ve all been at workouts this week. That’s something as we get closer. I think guys are waiting to find out what their grades are from the college advisory committee right now and find out where they stand and where they are."

Narduzzi said that Kancey would have played if he was healthy, but given the nature and severity of the injury, it was best for him to sit out.

While he didn't have any other news to share, Narduzzi added that he has full confidence that a capable team will join him on the trip to El Paso and they'll be excited to meet the Bruins.

"I can guarantee you this, Pittsburgh will show up and the plane will be full and the boys will be ready,” Narduzzi said.

