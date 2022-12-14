Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Earns Historic Unanimous All-American Status

PITTSBURGH -- Calijah Kancey put a bow on one of the most decorated seasons in Pitt Panthers history after he was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Kancey has now been named a first-team All-American by all five of the NCAA-recognized outlets that select these teams at the conclusion of each and every regular season - the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation in addition to the FWAA - making him the 15th unanimous All-American in Pitt football history.

“This is just an incredible honor,” Kancey said. “I want to thank all of the All-America voters who considered me worthy of this recognition. I am so grateful for my Pitt coaches and teammates as well as our support staff. They help make me better every single day, on and off the field. This is just as much their honor as it is mine. I’m so blessed to be able to call myself a Pitt Panther.”

Kancey is the first Panther to achieve such status since distinction since Aaron Donald in 2013. Bill Fralic and Hugh Green are the only players to do it twice in the 133-year history of Panther football. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said Kancey is the best defensive tackle he has ever coached.

“I’ve run out of superlatives to describe how I feel about Calijah,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He is the best defensive tackle I’ve ever coached, period. He’s a first-team All-American as player and, more importantly, as a person. These national honors didn’t happen by accident. He absolutely earned them all and we are so proud of him.”

In addition to being named a unanimous All-American, Kancey was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Outland Trophy - given to the nation’s top interior lineman) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy - awarded to the national defensive player of the year.

He compiled 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games played during this dominant season, which has already come to a close. Kancey will miss the Sun Bowl with a shoulder injury and is almost certain to forgo his senior year to declare for the NFL Draft.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Report: Former Pitt DE John Morgan Receiving Power 5 Offers

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Inches Closer to Unanimous All-American Status

Pitt Lands Commitment from Three-Star RB T.J. Harvison

Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis' Transfer Interests Come from out West

Pitt DL Calijah Kancey Earns Consensus All-American Status