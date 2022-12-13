Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Inches Closer to Unanimous All-American Status

PITTSBURGH -- Another news outlet has named the Pitt Panthers' stud defensive tackle a first-team All-American. The Sporting News revealed their crop of 2022 All-Americans and Calijah Kancey was in a familiar spot among the first-team defensive line.

Kancey has now been named a first-team All-American by four of the five NCAA-recognized outlets that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans - the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Walter Camp Football Foundation in addition to the Sporting News. Kancey is the 55th Panther to ever earn consensus All-American status and can become just the 15th to ever earn unanimous honors if the American Football Coaches Association selects him as a first-teamer. They will announce their selections in one day's time.

The 6'0, 280-pound junior dominated this season despite relentless double teams and targetted blocking schemes. He amassed 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks over 11 games. Kancey is all but certain to forgo his senior season at Pitt to pursue a career in the NFL.



