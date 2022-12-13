Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach

PITTSBURGH -- Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was one of the most eccentric, but also essential figures in college football. So when he passed due to complications from a heart attack, the entire sport came together to remember him, including the Pitt Panthers.

"Devastated for the Mississippi State community, his family and all who were impacted by Coach Leach," Pitt football's Twitter account posted. "We mourn with you."

Panthers safety Rashad Battle also offered his condolences.

He was a two-time national coach of the year, three-time conference coach of the year and an innovator of the air raid offense. Leach parlayed his career playing college rugby at BYU into a position coaching offensive line at Cal Poly. He coached at community colleges and in Finland before returning state side to call offenses and coach quarterbacks at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Leach took his first head coaching gig at Texas Tech in 2009, then moved on to take the same role at Washington State. He had led the Mississippi State program for the past two years prior to his passing.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis' Transfer Interests Come from out West

Pitt DL Calijah Kancey Earns Consensus All-American Status

Five Players for Pitt to Pursue from Transfer Portal

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Preaches Patience With John Hugley

Pitt Extends Offer to Transfer WR Kyle Williams

Pitt DE John Morgan Enters Transfer Portal