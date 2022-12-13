Report: Former Pitt DE John Morgan Receiving Power Five Offers

There's been no shortage of Power 5 interest for former Pitt Panther John Morgan.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive end John Morgan was one of the top contributors to his team's deep and productive defensive line - one of the country's best - which makes it no surprise that he's garnered interest from multiple Power 5 schools upon choosing to enter the transfer portal.

Morgan, who officially entered his name to the transfer portal just this week, has already heard from programs all over the country, according to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now. PSN claims that Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Colorado, Appalachian State, Memphis, Buffalo and Akron have all reached out to Morgan to offer a roster spot and scholarship.

After amassing 73 total tackles, 23 for loss, 14 sacks, two passes defended and three forced fumbles over 46 games played in five years as a Panthers, Morgan will be one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the portal.

In a separate interview with PSN, Morgan said his transfer was about opening up playing time for the younger players behind him. In his new school, he's looking for a team that will allow him to rush the passer frequently and avoid RPO offenses meant to limit sack numbers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Inches Closer to Unanimous All-American Status

Pitt Lands Commitment from Three-Star RB T.J. Harvison

Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis' Transfer Interests Come from out West

Pitt DL Calijah Kancey Earns Consensus All-American Status

Five Players for Pitt to Pursue from Transfer Portal