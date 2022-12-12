Pitt DL Calijah Kancey Earns Consensus All-American Status

The Pitt Panthers have had four consensus All-Americans in the last three years.

PITTSBURGH -- Calijah Kancey has been named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press, making him the eighth Pitt Panther to earn consensus All-American status since the start of the millennium.

The AP was the latest to bestow such honors on Kancey. He earned first-team honors while Panthers teammate Israel Abanikanda earned third team honors as a running back for his own outstanding season.

Those three boxes have been checked and there are two more outlets - the Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association - left to name their All-Americans, which they will do later this week. Should Kancey garner first-team honors from those two, he will become just the 15th unanimous All-American in program history.

Kancey's honors are well-earned. He recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games played this season as an often-double-teamed defensive tackle. His average of 1.32 TFLs per game is 16th nationally and the best mark by an interior lineman.

Kancey suffered a shoulder injury in the final home game of the regular season against Duke and missed the finale against Miami. He will not play in the Panthers' bowl game and is all but certain to leave Pitt early to prepare for the NFL draft.

