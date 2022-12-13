Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis' Transfer Interests Come from Out West

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis has drawn no shortage of interest after opting to enter the transfer portal for the second straight offseason, following one up-and-down year at Pitt. Slovis told Pittsburgh Sports Now who's contacted him and it appears he will spend next season closer to home.

Slovis, an Arizona native, has heard from multiple Power 5 teams, all located in Pacific or Mountain time zones. After he departed Pitt's program, coaches from UCLA and BYU met with him in person. He's also made plans to talk with coaches from Oregon State during bowl season but thinks he won't have time for a visit.

He took a trip to Provo, Utah to visit with the Cougars last week and is working out a time to travel to Los Angeles, California to spend time with the Panthers' bowl opponent, the Bruins.

