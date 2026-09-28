Pitt WR Earns ACC Rookie of the Week

Pitt Panthers wide receiver Demetrice McCray was named ACC Rookie of the Week for his 73 yards and two-touchdown performance in Pitt's 59-0 win over Bucknell.

This is already Pitt's second ACC Rookie of the Week winner this season, as running back Damon Ferguson Jr. got the award for his 102-yard performance against Syracuse.

This is Pitt's fourth ACC Team of the Week inclusion in total, as Alex Sanford Jr. won Linebacker of the Week against Syracuse and Mason Heintschel won Quarterback of the Week against Miami (OH).

Demetrice 'Meatshop' McCray

McCray, who has gotten the nickname 'meatshop', had a standout game despite not being listed high on the depth chart.

"I really got [my nickname] from high school," McCray said postgame. "My coach said this guy is unstoppable. He's like a meatshop, he's always open."

The freshman had an explosive second quarter against Bucknell. He caught eight-yard and 48-yard touchdown catches from Heintschel, adding to the lead as Bucknell couldn't move the ball.

McCray finished with just three receptions for 73 yards, but two of them being touchdown catches, which is impressive for a freshman.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Demetrice McCray (87) leads the Panther band in the victory song after a defeat of the Bucknell Bison at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Depth

McCray's performance showed that Pitt's wide receiver depth is deeper than previously thought, something that was questioned in the offseason.

Against Bucknell, fifth-year receiver Censere Lee had a hat trick performance with three touchdowns and 47 yards. Tyreek Robinson and freshman Bryan Hamilton also caught touchdown passes.

Bryce Yates didn't have any touchdowns, but he was second in receiving yards with 77 on four receptions.

Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks didn't have his best game, but he has been reliable for the Panthers last year and early this season.

"All the receivers get in work with Mason after practice," McCray said. "We all are just in-tune and locked in."

Pitt also has Western Carolina transfer Malik Knight, who was great in the season opener but has been out with an injury since.

"Demetrice has been like that all camp," head coach Pat Narduzzi said. "He's fast, he doesn't look fast, I think it's the number 87 that makes him look slower. But the guy can run and can catch contested balls."

Looking Ahead

Pitt's next game will be a lot tougher than Bucknell, going on the road to 4-0 Virginia Tech for a night game on Oct 2. It'll be the Panthers' second ACC game and the biggest test of the season so far.

McCray didn't get much playing time against UCF or Syracuse, but his performance against Bucknell might have earned him some snaps in one of the biggest games of the season.

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