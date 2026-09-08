Pitt QB Named ACC Quarterback of the Week After Historic Game

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel has earned Pitt football their first ACC honors of the season by winning ACC Quarterback of the Week for Week 1.

Heintschel kicked off his sophomore season with the best performance of his career so far and one of the best in school history. He passed for 453 yards, went 31-for-41 on pass attempts, threw for seven touchdowns and didn't throw a single interception.

Heintschel beat out impressive performances from Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah and SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. All three quarterbacks passed for over 400 yards, but Heintschel led the conference in total yards and touchdowns thrown.

Heintschel earned ACC honors previously for his performances against Boston College, Florida State and NC State.

Heintschel was also selected for the Manning Award, Eight Stars of the Week and Davey O'Brien Great 8, as well as getting a shoutout on CBS Sports' Inside College Football show, being named as one of four star players in Week 1.

Pitt has flown under the national radar over the offseason, but Heintschel is finally putting them back in the spotlight.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) stiff arms Miami (OH) RedHawks defensive back Ben Minich (17) as he runs the ball during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What gave Heintschel the ability to throw for so many yards and touchdowns is his connection with basically the whole offense.

Seven different players caught touchdowns against Miami (OH). Heintschel's connection with returning players, such as Ja'Kyrian Turner and Catuaraus Hicks is still great, but, he was also able to connect with transfers Elijah Lagg and Malik Knight for touchdowns. Freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. also caught the first touchdown of his career from Heintschel.

"We already knew what Mason's capable of," said running back 'Boosie' Turner postgame. "Just being more of a leader, a threat. Everything he does he has a great passion."

Boosie Turner and Heintschel were two true freshmen standouts last season. Neither was supposed to be the starter at their positions to begin with, but a mix of injuries and desperate measures let them play and help Pitt reach eight wins.

"He's like a little magician [behind the line of scrimmage]," said head coach Pat Narduzzi. "Not only can he throw it, but he has that knack to make people miss and get out of trouble."

Heintschel avoided multiple sack attempts against the RedHawks, including one on 3rd-and-11 that led to a 31-yard reception from Censere Lee.

Heintschel's next opponent will be the UCF Knights on Sept 12. The Knights haven't had the best past few seasons, but they are Pitt's first Power Four opponent and had a great Week 1 game.

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