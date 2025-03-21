How Pitt RB Desmond Reid Plans to Ascend in Year Two
Desmond Reid is looking to build upon a stellar debut season in a Pitt Panthers uniform.
After transferring to Pittsburgh from Western Carolina, where he played under Kade Bell throughout 2022 and 2023, the all-purpose back rushed for 966 yards and five touchdowns while reeling in 52 passes for 579 yards and another four scores.
What should be noted regarding those numbers is Reid saw action in only 11 games.
The first step in improving his production in 2025 is staying healthy, and he knows it.
“I'm trying to be better than last year,” Reid said in Thursday’s post-practice press conference available on YouTube. "Shoot, I didn't play every game last year, dealing with injuries. That's my goal this year, to play every game and be able to help the team.
“I've been trying to get a little bigger, trying to do different stuff in the treatment room because at this point, I'm still trying to figure out what all I need to do to make sure I'm ready for game day, and for the season,” Reid added. “That's something I'm still trying to figure out.”
In the press conference, speaking after Pat Narduzzi’s time at the podium, Reid addressed a pair of his backfield teammates when asked about new players in his position group.
“We just brought in...Jy'Kyrian (Turner),” Reid said. “I like what I'm seeing from him. Fast guy. Can make people miss. He's somebody y'all have to watch out for.
“Also, we brought in Justin (Cook). He came here as a receiver, but we didn't have enough space at running back. Well, a lot of running backs left because we've got the two running backs that's hurt. So, we brought him over.
“He's coming along real good in the running back room. He can make people miss. He's got natural hands because he's a receiver. He can run routes. So, yeah, both of them guys, they've been doing good since they came in.”
Additionally, the potential No. 2 back in Juelz Goff came up in Reid’s Q&A with the media.
“Oh, yeah. I mean, I've seen it from the beginning. He's a total different player than he was a year ago. When he first came, thinking a lot, thinking too much, just trying to make all the plays, trying to be correct every play.
“We had to tell him, like, 'You just go out there and play. It's going to come to you. Just stay relaxed.' And you could tell that he's more relaxed now. He's more comfortable in the system. So, it's really showing off now.”
With Reid returning alongside quarterback Eli Holstein as well as receivers Kenny Johnson and Raphael Williams Jr., the Pitt offense is equipped to hang a lot of points in the fall.
The fact the Panthers offense will be operating in the second year of Kade Bell’s offense amplifies that potential, as do the reinforcements along the offensive line, like 6-foot-8, 310-pound left tackle Jeffrey Persi.
