Pitt Hosting Two Significant Offensive Recruits
As the Pitt Panthers hold another spring practice today, a pair of significant offensive prospects are on campus; a high-three-star tight end from a prominent private Catholic school in Ohio along with a receiver out of the Orlando area.
Preston Fryzel
To date, the tight end out of Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic’s offer list carries more than two dozen schools.
That includes Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Florida, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and others.
Preston Frysel is one of the most high-profile prospects on the spring visitor list, alongside fellow Ohio product CJ Sanna, a four-star linebacker who was in Pittsburgh over the weekend.
In Fryzel profile on X, formerly known as Twitter, he’s listed 6-foot-4-and-a-half, 218 pounds, clocking a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.
He’s a big-time threat in the passing game versus solid competition on Central Catholic’s schedule. Last season as a junior, Fryzel put together 43 receptions for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Fryzel is a fantastic route runner with far-above-average speed at the position, he has the height and length to thrive at the next level, and he’s a significant red zone threat.
This is one of the top talents within an absolutely loaded 2026 Pitt Panthers tight end board.
Fryzel was among the three tight ends named as the most undervalued on Pitt's 2026 board by Inside the Panthers.
Carl Jean-Bart
A highly-anticipated visit for Carl Jean-Bart, the Orlando (Fla.) Evans High School rising senior had a 7-on-7 tournament in Philadelphia this week, allowing the 2026 receiver to hit Pittsburgh during his stay.
“Yes, I think he's very under the radar,” Jean-Bart’s head coach Karlos Odum said on Tuesday. “They just really don't understand how the ceiling is for this kid. He's put together. He's about 6-feet, 175, but he's really ripped up. Shredded.
“I laser-timed him before he went on spring break. He ran a 4.48 (40-yard dash).”
Jean-Bart’s athletic numbers match his production.
Last season as a junior, the versatile receiver put together 68 catches for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns. A few weeks ago, he attended an Under Armour Camp in Florida where quality defensive backs struggled to contain him.
Inside the Panthers has heard that Pitt is in a very good position with Jean-Bart, a potentially greatly overlooked pass-catcher in the 2026 cycle.
It’s also worth noting that Jean-Bart’s 7-on-7 coach who doubles as one of his trainers is former Pitt quarterback Rod Rutherford.
