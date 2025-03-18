Florida WR Discusses New Pitt Panthers Offer
No longer a little-known prospect, David Aboya picked up an offer from the Pitt Panthers this week as he climbs the national recruiting ladder.
At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds out of Milton, Florida, Aboya recently attended the well-respected Under Armour camp circuit in Orlando on February 23. The rising senior receiver turned heads with a solid 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, earning his first offers shortly thereafter in Syracuse (Feb. 25) and Navy (Feb. 27).
On Tuesday, after the Panthers became his third FBS offer over the last month, Aboya spoke with Inside the Panthers.
Our Q&A below.
I came across some of the details around your Under Armour Camp performance. You ran a 4.54. Impressive. Did your showcase that day impact your recruitment?
“Yeah, I think that camp helped me a lot with getting my name out there and stuff. So, everybody started contacting me.”
Did you grow up in Florida? What can you tell me about your background?
“I actually started playing football in ninth grade. It was like I had a rough little ninth-grade year and stuff, but I was just learning the game and everything. I actually played basketball my whole life and I just ended up getting into football.”
Tell me more about your recent surge in college interest.
“It was actually crazy, so I ended up getting my first offer a couple of days after that camp. It was from Syracuse, never really talked to them before.
“It was just a random phone call. And then after that, ended up being in contact with the Pitt offensive coordinator, texting me, and then I just ended up talking to them.
“It was just like a bunch of schools reaching out because after I got that first offer, it kind of put me on their radar.”
What are your thoughts on Coach Kade Bell, the young offensive coordinator at Pitt?
“Oh yeah, I really liked talking to him yesterday. His offense kind of fits how I play because he said that he airs the ball out and he's from Florida, too.
“Yeah, I really like him. I like how he talks. It’s very straightforward.”
You have a combination of size and skill that fit the field and boundary receiver positions. Where do you see yourself fitting best? How would you describe yourself as a receiver?
“I’m definitely a deep threat receiver, but also, I can make catches in traffic. So, I kind of try to mold my game through both (field and boundary) and not just focus on being really good at one part of ball, to be a good deep threat, and making catches in traffic, and making plays whenever I have to.”
