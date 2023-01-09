Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Declares for NFL Draft

The Pitt Panthers will now be tasked with replacing their top three defensive ends.

PITTSBURGH -- More offseason roster attrition has hit the Pitt Panthers, who will enter next season without their three top defensive ends from a year ago. John Morgan transferred and Deslin Alexandre declared for the NFL Draft before the Sun Bowl and this week, Habakkuk Baldonado became the third upperclassmen edge rusher to depart the program.

Baldonado leaves behind a decorated career as a Panther. A member of Pitt's two Coastal Division squads and the 2021 ACC Championship team, he amassed 99 total tackles, 15 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, two passes defended and a forced fumble in 40 career games.

2021 was one of just two full seasons uninterpreted by injuries that Baldonado played at Pitt and he earned second-team All-ACC honors for his work along the team's outstanding defensive line.

