OL Jake Kradel, Blake Zubovic Returning for One More Season with Pitt

The Pitt Panthers will retain two members of their veteran offensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got some good news early this week when offensive linemen Jake Kradel and Blake Zubovic, a redshirt senior who has spent five seasons with the program, would exercise his final year of eligibility playing with the Panthers in 2023.  

Kradel and Zubovic's returns are key for a Pitt offensive line that has suffered some expected, but costly attrition this offseason. Carter Warren, Marcus Minor, Owen Drexel and Gabe Houy have all announced that they will move on from their college careers - either to pursue NFL dreams or the workforce. 

Kradel, a four-year starter at guard and center, is the early favorite to return to snapping duties next fall, a spot he played a lot in while Drexel was out for most of the season with an injury. He brings 43 games' worth of experience back with him as well. 

After appearing in 33 career games as a guard and center, Zubovic's versatility will provide a huge lift for the Panthers, who will be in desperate need of linemen who can step up and replace the holes left by talented veterans. While Pitt dealt with multiple brutal injuries this season, Zubovic was one of the players called upon to fill their spots. 

