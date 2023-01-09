Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Transported Back to Buffalo

Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin continues to make good progress as he recovers after going into cardiac arrest a week ago on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Buffalo Bills released another update on Hamlin, saying he was well enough to travel and had been transported from UC Medical Center back to Buffalo and is currently in a hospital closer to home.

Doctors from UC Medical Center said getting Hamlin back to breathing on his own was the first hurdle to his recovery, one he passed this weekend. Hamlin was awake, sitting upright and able to share a verbal message with his teammates virtually during their last week of practice.

They say Hamlin is recovering well, even quicker than they would have expected. Since arriving in Buffalo, he's been able to walk upright and eat normally.

Hamlin shared messages on Twitter upon departing Cincinnati, announcing that he was headed home and that he was so grateful for the care he received at UCMC.

