Pitt Ready for Challenge of Ranked Opponent in Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' 4-0 finish to the regular season earned them a trip to El Paso this holiday season for a date with No. 18 UCLA.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said he was excited about the matchup and added that he expects his team to get up for this chance to show what they are made of against a ranked Power 5 opponent.

"Getting a chance to play UCLA, the 18th-ranked team in the country, to be able to go up against such a great football team," Narduzzi said. Our team has a great challenge ahead of us and we’re excited.”

The game figures to hinge on the matchup between UCLA's offense - the country's second-ranked team in terms of success rate - and Pitt's defense - ranked eighth in success rate. Narduzzi will enjoy putting his defense to the test against what he called an "explosive" unit.

He highlighted the Bruins' backfield tandem - quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet - as its catalysts. Whether they play in the game or opt-out to prepare for the NFL Draft remains to be seen but Narduzzi still expects Kelly to put the ball in Thompson-Robinson's control for now.

"Their quarterback, I don’t know if you guys have seen him yet, but Dorian Thompson Robinson is good," Narduzzi said. "He can run, he can throw, he can do a little bit of everything. I think he’s averaging over five yards a carry. He’s an athlete and I know Chip Kelly, will do a lot of different things to keep the ball in his hands."

