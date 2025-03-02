Pitt Freshman Killed in Car Accident
Pitt Panthers cornerback Mason Alexander was involved in a tragic car accident on Saturday night, and the Indiana native has passed away at the age of 18.
The report from the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office in Indiana shared the following details.
“The preliminary investigation showed that a white 2016 BMW 340 was traveling south of Florida Rd from 113th Street. Concurrently, a silver 2015 Toyota Rav4 was traveling north on Florida Rd near Geist Park. The BMW entered the northbound lane and began to pass a southbound car in front of it. This maneuver was attempted just before the hillcrest.
“Upon coming over the hill, the BMW saw the Toyota traveling north and realized a crash was imminent. The BMW pulled to the right to avoid the Toyota and then over corrected resulting in the vehicle to yaw and travel off the east side of the roadway,” the press release continued.
“The Toyota veered right off the east side of the roadway in attempt to avoid the collision and ultimately struck a mailbox.
"The BMW then proceeded to slide through the grass until impacting a tree. The resulting impact caused the BMW to catch on fire. The passenger of the BMW was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Mason Alexander of Indianapolis.
“This case is actively being investigated by the HCSO Crash Team.”
Alexander was one of the most notable members of the Pitt 2025 recruiting class, a high-three-star recruit and star player out of one of the best high school programs in the state of Indiana - Hamilton Southeastern located in Indianapolis.
He chose Pitt over a wide range of scholarship offers, including Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and many others.
This devastating incident remains under investigation.
