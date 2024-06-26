Pitt Football Lands 2025 4-Star DB Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to have a great month of June, as they landed another commitment to the Class of 2025.
Mason Alexander, who plays defensive back for Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind., 25-30 miles northeast of Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Pitt on Instagram live.
Alexander picked Pitt after going on an official visit this past weekend. Secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins offered him back in April 2023, making him the first Power 5 school to offer him at that point.
He picked Pitt over hometown Purdue, who he also took an official visit in June. He also held offers from ACC schools in Louisville and Miami, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools in rivals Cincinnati and West Virginia, SEC schools in Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, MAC schools in Ball State, Toledo and Western Michigan, plus Georgia State.
Alexander spoke to Steve Wiltfong of On3 about his decision and why he chose to leave his home state for Pittsburgh.
“They were my first offer so I’ve always had that connection and Coach Archie Collins always made me feel like a priority,” Alexander said to Wiltfong. “Once I got there Coach Collins broke my game down the good and the bad and told me how they would use me.
“I just felt genuine love from the entire coaching staff seeing the way the players connected with each other it just felt like the place for me.”
Alexander had a stellar senior season, as he made 39 tackles (19 solo), three interceptions, eight passes defended and one forced fumble at cornerback.
Both Rivals and On3 rank Alexander as a four-star and the five best recruit in Indiana, with Rivals placing him at the No. 34 cornerback, while On3 has him at No. 279 in the nation and No. 25 cornerback. 247Sports still rates him as a three-star, as well as the No. 74 cornerback and the No. 9 recruit in the state.
The Panthers have 18 commitments in the Class of 2025, and Alexander's commitment takes the final "Pat Signal" from this past weekend.
Alexander is the third defensive back to commit to Pitt in this recruiting class, along with four-star Elijah Dotson from Belleville, Mich. and Shawn Lee Jr. from Harrisburg, Pa. He is the second four-star along with Dotson.
He joins a group of five recruits who committed after official visits this past weekend in three-stars in athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga., Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Fla. and offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga.
Dotson visited this past weekend as well, likely playing a role in Alexander, Smith, Sterling, Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
