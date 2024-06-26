Pitt Football Lands 2025 4-Star DB Commit

Week 1-4 Game Highlights 🔥

•

2 INTs for touchdowns

6 PBUs

19 Total Tackles

0 receptions allowed in man coverage

4-0

A lot of work still to be done ‼️https://t.co/8DH0hmn0hZ@SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @Rivals_Clint @adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 @CoachMillz_