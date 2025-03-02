Towering Tackle Looks Ahead to Pitt Visit
While many 2026 recruits announced Pitt Panthers official visit plans for the month of June, several prospects are set to visit the ACC program later this month.
Pete Eglitis is in the latter group.
Earlier this month, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound tackle out of Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Watterson set a date to be in Pittsburgh for March 15.
A 16-0 state champion this past season, Eglitis’s mid-March trip is the first of many to come. On March 17, he’ll be back home in Columbus where he’ll visit Ohio State. On March 21, Eglitis will visit Syracuse followed by Michigan State (Mar. 22), and Louisville (Mar. 27).
His campus visits tour will continue through April, planning to hit Kentucky (Apr. 15), Iowa State (Apr. 12), and then Maryland (Apr. 17) to wrap up his road trips for the spring.
I was wondering if you could start by telling me a little bit about your background. Did you grow up playing football in Ohio? Any former athletes in your family? What can should we know about your background?
“I was a big basketball player growing up. I played basketball since I was (young). I started playing football in the fourth grade, and then I just played all through grade school and then eighth-grade year, playing basketball, I tore my ACL.
“I started to play football my freshman year. And then my sophomore year, I started at left tackle on a state runner-up team, and then last year I started again. I started 16 games both seasons. So, we won state last year. It was pretty awesome.
“My dad played volleyball at George Mason. So, he wasn't too familiar with football, but my mom's side is full of football players. My grandpa, he's an All-American in Ohio. He decided to play at Michigan, then he decided that he didn't want to play football anymore. And then her brothers played football. One played at Finley, and the other was going to play at Kentucky, but same thing, he just didn't really feel like he was going to play anymore.”
In my experience, a lot of college coaches really like tackle prospects who have a basketball backgrounds. It kind of lines up with pass blocking, things like that. Is that something you hear about as a tackle recruit?
“Yeah, I feel like basketball definitely helped me just with athleticism and my footwork. This past year, I stopped playing ‘cause I tore my meniscus. So, this is my first year not playing basketball.
“All the coaches I've talked to say that it's fine (that I’m) not playing basketball. I'm doing it just to not get injured again. But I mean, I still played basketball here and there with my friends. Yeah, I definitely feel like it helps me with my footwork and conditioning.”
You're getting out to visit a bunch of schools soon. Can you tell me a little bit about Pitt within your recruitment, what you make of Pitt, and what led you to setting up that visit?
“Coach Manalac, the linebackers coach, came to school in January. I talked to him and he's saying he wants me to get up for a spring visit. So, I’ve just been in contact with him.
“I definitely feel like it's a place close to home, all Steelers facilities, which is pretty cool, shared with them. I just feel like the schools I have on my list of schools (I’m visiting) I could see myself playing at, and I really want to know more about them.”
How are you feeling about your recruitment in the big picture across the board so far?
“It’s obviously a dream come true, you know, really crazy off-season so far, and I'm just excited for what else comes up.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew Excels at NFL Combine
- Pitt Football Lands First 2027 Commit
- Florida WR Elijah West Shares Reaction to Pitt Offer
- Review: Pitt Players Picked in First Round of NFL Draft
- Preview: Pitt Faces Surging Louisville
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt