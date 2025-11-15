Pat Narduzzi Addresses Pitt Loss to No. 9 Notre Dame
PITTSBURGH — The No. 22 Pitt Panthers had their biggest game of the season against No. 9 Notre Dame and played the worst game they have all season.
The Panthers fell 37-15 to the Fighting Irish, which was almost a 28-point loss, if not for a buzzer-beater touchdown, a 21-yard pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein to sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas.
Pitt falls to 7-3 on the season and they end their five-game winning streak, while Notre Dame improves to 8-2 and earns their eighth-consecutive victory.
Pat Narduzzi Continues Struggles vs. Notre Dame
Narduzzi is in his 11th season as head coach of the Panthers and has lost all five matchups vs. the Fighting Irish.
His first two battles with Notre Dame saw Pitt get close, losing 42-30 at home in 2015 and 19-14 on the road in 2018, with their rival ranked No. 5.
Pitt hasn't got close in their past three matchups with Notre Dame, including 45-3 in 2020 at home and 58-7 in 2023 on the road.
The Panthers also haven't had a starting quarterback record a touchdown in the past four meetings with the Fighting Irish.
Pat Narduzzi Addresses Loss to Notre Dame
Narduzzi apologized to Pitt fans following the defeat, taking responsibility along with the rest of the coaching staff.
He noted the lack of execution on third down, failing on all 13 conversion attempts, plus allowing the Fighting Irish to run for 175 yards, as well as not gaining momentum throughout the loss
Narduzzi said that there isn't any quit in his team and that they'll get back at it for their road battle with No. 16 Georgia Tech in Week 13.
Mason Heintschel Discusses First Loss as Starter
Pitt freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel took his first defeat as a starter in his career, as he struggled throughout the game.
Heintschel complete just 16-of-33 passes, 48%, for 126 yards, no touchdowns and a pick-six in the first quarter, which put Notre Dame up 14-0.
He also took four sacks, as the Fighting Irish defense got pressure on him throughout, forcing him to scramble and make more risky plays.
Heintschel took responsibility for the loss and that he and the offense must execute better, especially against great teams like Notre Dame.
Rasheem Biles Returns From Injury With Pick-Six
Junior linebacker Rasheem Biles came back for the Panthers after missing the past three games with injury
Biles led Pitt with nine tackles (three solo), while making half a sack and two tackles for loss.
He also made a great play, picking off Notre Dame freshman quarterback CJ Carr for a 10-yard pick-six, giving Pitt their first touchdown of the game.
Biles was happy that he was finally playing again, but was disappointed with how the defense played overall in the loss.
