Inside The Panthers

Pat Narduzzi Addresses Pitt Loss to No. 9 Notre Dame

Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke on the blowout defeat to No. 9 Notre Dame.

Dominic Campbell

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (right) reacts to side judge Aaron Hochuli against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (right) reacts to side judge Aaron Hochuli against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The No. 22 Pitt Panthers had their biggest game of the season against No. 9 Notre Dame and played the worst game they have all season.

The Panthers fell 37-15 to the Fighting Irish, which was almost a 28-point loss, if not for a buzzer-beater touchdown, a 21-yard pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein to sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas.

Pitt falls to 7-3 on the season and they end their five-game winning streak, while Notre Dame improves to 8-2 and earns their eighth-consecutive victory.

Pat Narduzzi Continues Struggles vs. Notre Dame

Narduzzi is in his 11th season as head coach of the Panthers and has lost all five matchups vs. the Fighting Irish.

His first two battles with Notre Dame saw Pitt get close, losing 42-30 at home in 2015 and 19-14 on the road in 2018, with their rival ranked No. 5.

Pitt hasn't got close in their past three matchups with Notre Dame, including 45-3 in 2020 at home and 58-7 in 2023 on the road.

The Panthers also haven't had a starting quarterback record a touchdown in the past four meetings with the Fighting Irish.

Pat Narduzzi Addresses Loss to Notre Dame

Narduzzi apologized to Pitt fans following the defeat, taking responsibility along with the rest of the coaching staff.

He noted the lack of execution on third down, failing on all 13 conversion attempts, plus allowing the Fighting Irish to run for 175 yards, as well as not gaining momentum throughout the loss

Narduzzi said that there isn't any quit in his team and that they'll get back at it for their road battle with No. 16 Georgia Tech in Week 13.

Mason Heintschel Discusses First Loss as Starter

Pitt freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel took his first defeat as a starter in his career, as he struggled throughout the game.

Pitt Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel
Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Heintschel complete just 16-of-33 passes, 48%, for 126 yards, no touchdowns and a pick-six in the first quarter, which put Notre Dame up 14-0.

He also took four sacks, as the Fighting Irish defense got pressure on him throughout, forcing him to scramble and make more risky plays.

Heintschel took responsibility for the loss and that he and the offense must execute better, especially against great teams like Notre Dame.

Rasheem Biles Returns From Injury With Pick-Six

Junior linebacker Rasheem Biles came back for the Panthers after missing the past three games with injury

Biles led Pitt with nine tackles (three solo), while making half a sack and two tackles for loss.

He also made a great play, picking off Notre Dame freshman quarterback CJ Carr for a 10-yard pick-six, giving Pitt their first touchdown of the game.

Biles was happy that he was finally playing again, but was disappointed with how the defense played overall in the loss.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

Home/News