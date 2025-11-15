Pitt Down Multiple Starters vs. Notre Dame
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers used the bye week to heal up before a major test against No. 9 Notre Dame, but there are still a few changes to the lineup.
Sean FitzSimmons and Cruce Brookins were not listed as starters, which does not bode well for their status against the Fighting Irish. FitzSimmons was not on the field at during warmups, which points to an injury picked up during the week of practice. Brookins was on the fielding during warmups but doesn't appear ready to go.
Pitt listed three defensive linemen as starters, with Francis Brewu, Isaiah Neal and Nick James all listed. Jimmy Scott is the lone listed defensive end.
Kavir Bains-Marquez is in the lineup once again, following a few games of stellar play at safety, and he's joined by Javon McIntyre in the defensive secondary. That duo will receive a lot of snaps - with Josh Guerrier also likely to see some action.
It was announced yesterday that Trey Butkowski was unlikely to play vs. Notre Dame, and while he dressed during warmups, he will not see the field. Sam Carpenter will receive the first start of his college career. And Nico Crawford will snap to him.
It's a major opportunity for the Panthers, regardless of who is in the lineup, but Narduzzi is trying to keep his team even keeled.
"It's another game," Pat Narduzzi said this week. "After the game, it will mean a lot. Before the game, it means nothing. You're facing a tremendously coached team, a talented football team. We just got to go out it and play ball. Doesn't do anything as far as me, Pitt, anything else. What's it matter?"
A win would push the Panthers to 8-2 and put them in position to make a run at the College Football Playoff - and the dreams of an ACC championship are alive regardless of the result.
Starting Lineup
QB - Mason Heintschel
RB - Desmond Reid
WR - Kenny Johnson
WR - Poppi Williams
WR - Blue Hicks
WR - Deuce Spann
TE - Justin Holmes
LT - Jeff Persi
LG - Ryan Carretta
C - Lyndon Cooper
RG - BJ Williams
RT - Ryan Baer
DE - Jimmy Scott
DT - Isaiah Neal
DT - Francis Brewu
DE - Nick James
LB - Rasheem Biles
LB - Braylan Lovelace
LB - Kyle Louis
CB - Rashad Battle
S - Javon McIntyre
S - Kavir Bains-Marquez
CB - Tamon Lynum
K - Sam Carpenter
P - Caleb Junko
LS - Nico Crawford
