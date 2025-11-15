Inside The Panthers

Pitt Down Multiple Starters vs. Notre Dame

There's a massive opportunity for the Pitt Panthers to knock off Notre Dame today, but they will be without a couple of key names.

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kavir Bains (23) celebrates his interception with teammate defensive back Rashad Battle (15) against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers used the bye week to heal up before a major test against No. 9 Notre Dame, but there are still a few changes to the lineup.

Sean FitzSimmons and Cruce Brookins were not listed as starters, which does not bode well for their status against the Fighting Irish. FitzSimmons was not on the field at during warmups, which points to an injury picked up during the week of practice. Brookins was on the fielding during warmups but doesn't appear ready to go.

Pitt listed three defensive linemen as starters, with Francis Brewu, Isaiah Neal and Nick James all listed. Jimmy Scott is the lone listed defensive end.

Kavir Bains-Marquez is in the lineup once again, following a few games of stellar play at safety, and he's joined by Javon McIntyre in the defensive secondary. That duo will receive a lot of snaps - with Josh Guerrier also likely to see some action.

It was announced yesterday that Trey Butkowski was unlikely to play vs. Notre Dame, and while he dressed during warmups, he will not see the field. Sam Carpenter will receive the first start of his college career. And Nico Crawford will snap to him.

It's a major opportunity for the Panthers, regardless of who is in the lineup, but Narduzzi is trying to keep his team even keeled.

"It's another game," Pat Narduzzi said this week. "After the game, it will mean a lot. Before the game, it means nothing. You're facing a tremendously coached team, a talented football team. We just got to go out it and play ball. Doesn't do anything as far as me, Pitt, anything else. What's it matter?"

A win would push the Panthers to 8-2 and put them in position to make a run at the College Football Playoff - and the dreams of an ACC championship are alive regardless of the result.

Starting Lineup

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

QB - Mason Heintschel

RB - Desmond Reid

WR - Kenny Johnson

WR - Poppi Williams

WR - Blue Hicks

WR - Deuce Spann

TE - Justin Holmes

LT - Jeff Persi

LG - Ryan Carretta

C - Lyndon Cooper

RG - BJ Williams

RT - Ryan Baer

DE - Jimmy Scott

DT - Isaiah Neal

DT - Francis Brewu

DE - Nick James

LB - Rasheem Biles

LB - Braylan Lovelace

LB - Kyle Louis

CB - Rashad Battle

S - Javon McIntyre

S - Kavir Bains-Marquez

CB - Tamon Lynum

K - Sam Carpenter

P - Caleb Junko

LS - Nico Crawford

Published
