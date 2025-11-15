Pitt Star RB Leaves Notre Dame Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers offense has had a tough day against a stout Notre Dame defense, and any attempt at a comeback will likely have to come without their star running back.
Desmond Reid was tackled at the end of a 27-yard catch and run by Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen, with Bowen landing awkwardly on Reid's lower body. He remained down on the field while trainers attended to him. Eventually, he was carried off the field by a couple of teammates, putting no weight on either of his legs.
Reid went straight into the medical tent on the sideline and moved to the exercise bike afterward.
He led the way offensively for the Panthers through the first two and a half quarters, racking up five carries for 12 yards and six receptions for 63 yards.
He's racked up 55 carries for 266 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and 17 receptions for 254 yards (14.9 yards per reception) and two touchdowns and an 88-yard punt return touchdown in an injury-plagued senior season.
The Timeline for Reid This Season
The Panthers expected another incredible season for Reid, who came off a 2024 campaign that earned him All-Purpose All-American honors.
Reid got off to a solid start, but suffered a lower body injury vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, which held him to just 20 snaps total and just six carries for 30 yards in the first half. Pitt would blow a 10-point lead with five points remaining and lose in overtime, 31-24 on the road to their hated rival.
He then missed the next two games, a 34-27 loss to Louisville in Week 5 and a 48-7 win over Boston College in Week 6, both at home.
Reid returned for the Week 7 matchup vs. then ranked No. 25 Florida State on the road and had his best game of the season. He had 45 rushing yards on 12 carries, but 188 receiving yards on 12 catches for two touchdowns in the 34-31 win, earning ACC Receiver of the Week honors.
He followed this up by just playing 23 snaps in the 30-13 road win over rival Syracuse in Week 8, with just six carries for 38 yards.
Reid last featured for Pitt in their 53-34 win against NC State at home in Week 9, where he had 13 rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 28 yards.
He exited the game in the third quarter with an injury that sidelined him for Pitt's most recent contest, a 35-20 road win over Stanford in Week 10.
Pitt will likely to lean heavily on Ja'Kyrian Turner and Juelz Goff in Reid's absence, as the team has done a few times this season.
