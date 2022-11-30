Pitt DB Khalil Anderson Brings Transfer Portal Total to Four

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have lost a fourth player to the transfer portal this week, after defensive back Khalil Anderson announced that he would enter the transfer portal at the end of the semester.

"Thank you to Coach Narduzzi and Coach Collins for giving me the opportunity to fulfill one of my dreams of becoming an NCAA student athlete," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "After careful consideration, I've decided to enter my name in the transfer portal ... with three years of eligibility remaining. I wish the best to my Pitt family and I'm excited by the prospect of continuing my life's journey at a new destination."

Anderson, a redshirt freshman from Atlanta, Georgia, was a three-star recruit in Pitt's 2021 class and held plenty of high-major offers. He struggled to find the field during his time as a Panther and will seek more snaps elsewhere. Anderson joins receivers Jaden Bradley and Jalyon Barden and defensive back Judson Tallandier as Pitt players to enter the portal this winter.

