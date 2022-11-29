Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit

PITTSBURGH -- A slew of decommitments have hit the Pitt Panthers' 2023 recruiting class in recent weeks. They've lost two receivers and the presumed quarterback of the future this past month and you can now add a defensive back to that list.

Brice Pollock, a three-star corner from Snellville, Georgia and Shiloh High School, announced on Twitter that he was abandoning his verbal pledge to the Panthers.

"I want to thank Coach Narduzzi, Coach Collins, Coach Manalac and the entire Pitt coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity," Pollock wrote. "This has been the hardest decision of my life. But after lots of thought and prayer, I will be decommitting from the University of Pittsburgh."

Pollock was the highest remaining commit in the Panthers' 2023 class. His decommittment leaves Pitt with 14 commits in the class and drops them to 51st nationally in 247Sports' team rankings. Pollock holds offers from Ole Miss, Duke, Kentucky, Kasnas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, West Virginia and others.

