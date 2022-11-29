Pitt Lands Nine on All-ACC Teams

The Pitt Panthers earned the second-most All-ACC nods of anyone in the conference.

PITTSBURGH -- The ACC announced their all-conference teams this week and nine Pitt Panthers earned All-ACC honors. Four landed on the first team, three made the second and two made the third.

Five more Panthers earned honorable mentions. Their nine selections were good for second-most in the conference, trailing only Clemson, who had 12.

Running back Israel Abanikanda - who led the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns scored - and guard Marcus Minor, who helped pave the way for those gaudy numbers from his left guard spot, made the first team offense.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey - fifth among ACC players in sacks and third in tackles for loss - was listed alongside linebacker SirVocea Dennis - the sixth-leading tackler in the conference - as first-team defenders.

Jared Wayne's first 1000-yard receiving season earned him the second-team nod as a wideout while safety Erick Hallett was named a second-team defender for his efforts leading Pitt's back end and M.J. Devonshire joined them as a return specialist.

A pair of offensive linemen - tackle Matt Goncalves and guard Jake Kradel - earned third-team consideration.

Defensive end Deslin Alexandre, corner Marquis Williams and safety Brandon Hill garnered honorable mentions. So did Devonshire and Kradel, but as a defensive back and center, respectively.

