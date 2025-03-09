Pitt’s Konata Mumpfield Recaps NFL Combine
Former Pitt Panthers receiver Konata Mumpfield recently was a guest on The Sick Podcast - Steelers Crazy!
Mumpfield is coming off the NFL Combine where he clocked a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, looking to be selected among the seven rounds of April’s NFL Draft.
Last season, Mumpfield put together 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns, capping off his career with 217 catches for 2,691 yards and 19 touchdowns across two seasons at Akron followed by the 2023-24 and 2024-25 season as a Panther.
In his pod appearance, Mumpfield addressed being named captain last year by his Panthers teammates.
“Growing up, my dad was military. So, he always preached leadership,” Mumpfield said. “So, that was something that was truly big for me because I love my teammates, love my guys, those relationship I built at Pitt with my teammates is really amazing and a blessing.
“For them to believe in me to lead those guys, it meant the world to me. And for me, I’m very loyal. So, I don’t want to let anybody down. I don’t want to let myself down. With them doing that, it just shows how much they believed and trusted in me.”
In terms of the NFL Combine and everything Mumpfield experienced leading up to the national event, he had plenty to say.
“It was an amazing experience,” Mumpfield said. “You’ve been praying for that moment, working for that moment for I don’t know how many years of my life. So, I was training down in Fort Lauderdale at XPE…It was a lot of work, for sure. But it’s also a blessing.
“Like I said, a lot of people wish they were in your shoes.
“You’re working out twice a day. You’re taking meal preps. You’re going on a strict schedule. Understanding your body, when to peak, which workouts is better for you to continue to get better in the areas you need to continue to grow. The combine, it’s a lengthy experience.
“I got there (February) the 25th. You’re doing medical evals. You’re meeting with coaches, teams. You’re doing things for Madden EA, NFLPA. It’s a very cool experience, a very lengthy experience.”
Mumpfield also discussed what he’s emphasized in relation to the NFL Combine and the draft that follows.
“Really, I think I just wanted to really work on getting stronger and faster, and my top-end speed. That’s been a thing I definitely want to work on,” Mumpfield said. “Just getting stronger, play strength for sure.”
Additionally, as a guest on a Steelers podcast, it makes sense the young receiver fielded a question regarding the possibility of remaining in Pittsburgh at the pro level.
“I mean, yeah, it’d be amazing. And I have some ties to the Steelers,” Mumpfield said. “My head coach at Akron was Tom Arth. He’s the quarterbacks coach with the Steelers now. So, we have a really good relationship.
“It’d be cool to be around some familiar faces, being in a familiar place, you know, not having to adjust too much to the situation because I know kind of what they expect, the standard, and things like that for sure.”
