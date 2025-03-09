Under the Radar: Three Pitt 2026 Defensive End Recruits
Next up in our Under the Radar series, we are breaking down three prospects on the Pitt Panthers offer board who show signs of being undervalued, and the defensive end position is in the spotlight.
Pitt has a good track record of finding and landing modestly-ranked prospects and developing those young players into successful players on the ACC stage.
Look no further than Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis, an All-American, who was ranked No. 1,022 overall nationally coming out of high school by 247Sports.
After scouring the deep 2026 defensive end board, these three prospects stood out.
Obinna Umeh
Notable offers: Colorado State, Harvard, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Tulsa
Whichever school lands Obinna Umeh could be getting an absolute steal of an edge defender.
Out of St. Thomas Catholic in Houston, Texas, Umeh is a long 6-foot-4, 235 pounds. The first thing that stands out in his junior season highlights on Hudl is an excellent ability to change direction. This is a twitchy edge prospect who can beat tackles with sheer agility.
His get-off is quick due to that fast-twitch nature, and while he can finesse his way to the backfield with speed rush, Umeh shows plenty of ability to engage, extend, and shed. He plays a traditional edge role, often out of a three-point stance. Umeh will slide inside to a 4i, and he’ll even line up out wide in the slot to eat space and make plays.
Wherever he lines up, Umeh is very capable. It shows in his statistics, notching 58 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 19 hurries, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery last season.
Topping it off, Umeh is also a 4.11 GPA student, according to his profile on X.
Cullen Thompson
Notable offers: Baylor, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Pitt
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, this is a very athletic edge with special athleticism. You can see it in Cullen Thompson's junior season highlights, tracking down and notching a touchdown-saving tackle down the sideline from the opposite hash, leaping into the air to bat down balls, and slashing across the field to make backside tackles.
You can also see it in his Twitter profile, boasting 10.88 speed, a 10’10” broad jump, and an 11’1” vertical jump.
Lone Star Preps lists Thompson among the Top 10 defensive ends in the 2026 class in the state of Texas.
Thompson is primed for a potential big-time season this year as a senior at Spring (Tx.) Grand Oaks.
Lawrence Brown Jr.
Grayson High School in Georgia churns out loads of Power Four talent, including 2026 edge rusher Lawrence Brown Jr.
Brown Jr. recorded 30 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks last season.
In his Twitter profile, Brown Jr. lists his size at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, a 3.3 GPA, and a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.
He’s a lean edge rusher destined for the weak-side at the next level given his excellent bend, his suddenness in changing direction and triggering to the football, and his length which he weaponizes well against pass protection, as seen in his Hudl highlights.
There’s a lot of potential here in Brown Jr. at the next level.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt Addresses Win Over Boston College
- Pitt Defeats Boston College in Regular Season Finale
- Pitt Freshman Starts in Regular Season Finale
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star WR
- Texas Edge Rusher Visiting Pitt Next Week
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt