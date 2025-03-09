Pitt ACC Tournament Seeding, Opponent Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers found out their seeding and initial opponent for the upcoming ACC Tournament.
Pitt earned the No. 13 seed and will face No. 12 Notre Dame in the first round on March 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. with a 2:00 p.m. tip-off on the ACC Network.
Pitt lost to Notre Dame, 76-72, back on Feb. 22 in South Bend, Ind., which marked the start of a four-game losing streak.
Fighting Irish freshman guard Cole Certa, who was averaging 1.1 points per game, shooting 4-for-14 from the field and 2-for-12 from 3-point range, had an exceptional performance against the Panthers
He shot 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 3-for-4 from the foul line, accounting for 12 points in a four-minute span in the second half.
Notre Dame also didn't have two of their starters in that matchup in guards, sophomore Braeden Shrewsberry and graduate student Matt Allocco. Shrewsberry is out for the season and Allocco played the past two games, putting him on track to face Pitt.
Pitt had a great start to the season, earning the No. 5 spot in the initial NET Rankings and going 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.
The Panthers then endured three four-game losing streaks and finished the season 17-14 overall and 8-12 in the ACC.
Pitt is one of five teams finished with an 8-12 record, along with Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Notre Dame, who finished No. 9-12. Pitt had the worst record against those four teams, 1-3, which put them at No. 13.
The winner between Pitt and Notre Dame will take on No. 5 North Carolina on March 13, with a tip-off set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The Panthers came back in the first half and finished the second half strong in their home win over the Tar Heels on Jan. 28, with a 14-2 run to end the game.
Pitt fought back against UNC in their road matchup on Feb. 8, but struggled late on and fell in a 67-66 defeat, as senior guard Ishmael Leggett missed the final shot.
The Panthers made the quarterfinals the past two seasons and the semifinals last season, but will almost certainly need to win the ACC Tournament in order to make the NCAA Tournament.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt Addresses Win Over Boston College
- Pitt Defeats Boston College in Regular Season Finale
- Pitt Freshman Starts in Regular Season Finale
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star WR
- Texas Edge Rusher Visiting Pitt Next Week
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt