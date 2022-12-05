Pitt Players React to QB Kedon Slovis Entering Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH -- Kedon Slovis is officially in the transfer portal. What looked good on paper in the preseason didn't translate to the field this fall and Slovis had to shoulder much of the blame for the Pitt Panthers' lackluster offensive production.

To some, this move to leave the program seemed obvious or inevitable but to some of Slovis' now-former teammates at Pitt, this move caught them off guard. Cornerback Marquis Williams said he expected Slovis, who was voted a captain this fall, to talk this through with his teammates but claims that did not happen.

Fellow defensive back Rashad Battle was less specific, but he did Tweet a simple but pointed message just minutes after the news broke.

Whatever the reasoning behind Slovis' decision to move on was, it appears that his teammates didn't appreciate the way he went about it.

