Kedon Slovis Transfer Breaks Door Wide Open for Pitt to Land Phil Jurkovec

The Pitt Panthers should be able to replace one transfer with another.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have lost a quarterback to the transfer portal, with Kedon Slovis entering his name for a new school. But with one loss could come a gain, as the door is now wide open for Pat Narduzzi to land Phil Jurkovec.

Jurkovec announced he will enter the portal, leaving Boston College after three seasons. With one year of eligibility left, for Pittsburgh native has reported heard from plenty of schools, but it feels like fate when you mention his name with the Panthers.

Jurkovec was a Pitt target coming out of high school at Pine Richland and then again when he transferred from Notre Dame. Instead, he headed to Boston College, where he played under then-offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti.

That relationship has built an interest in his return home.

In a recent interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jurkovec said he's still early in the process but does have Pitt on his mind.

"In regards to Pitt, I really like coach [Frank] Cignetti because of the past," Jurkovec said. "That’s a huge draw. Coach [Pat] Narduzzi always has been good to me, too. I’m very interested in Pitt, but we’ll see how this plays out and what exactly the situation is at Pitt."

Narduzzi proved last year he's capable of producing talent from the transfer portal. That's how he brought Slovis to Pitt. And with a relationship already built between his potential quarterback and offensive coordinator, it feels like an easy cast to catch Jurkovec and bring him to Oakland.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt to Play UCLA in Sun Bowl

Boston College Transfer Phil Jurkovec Interested in Pitt

Pitt Volleyball Approaches NCAA Tournament with New Definition of Success

Pitt Gets Two New Bowl Game Projections Days Before Announcement

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey to Miss Bowl Game with Shoulder Injury

Former Pitt Target Phil Jurkovec to Transfer from Boston College

Pitt Preparing to Face NBA-Ready Prospect in NC State's Terquavion Smith