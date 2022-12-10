Skip to main content

Pitt Lands Commitment from Former Elon P Jeff Yurk

The Pitt Panthers have picked up a new punter.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers struggled mightily with their punting last season and were out in search of an upgrade in the transfer portal. They've found an answer quickly and it's one of the best punters in the FCS. 

Jeff Yurk, ranked as a top-15 punter in his segment of Division I, appears to be the answer for Pitt. He picked up an offer one day ago and committed less than 24 hours later. Yurk made his pledge while on an official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend. 

Yurk averaged 44.5 yards per kick on his . He was an All-CAA selection this year and set the Elon school record for punting yards. Yurk could have up to three years of eligibility remaining. 

He joins a punting room staffed by Cam Guess, Sam Vander Haar and Caleb Junko, who all took their fair share of kicks this year. 

