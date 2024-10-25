Pitt Might Have 'Best Kicker in Nation'
PITTSBURGH--Pitt redshirt senior Ben Sauls continued his red-hot 2024 season in Pitt's 41-13 win over the Syracuse Orange
With his 49-yard field goal in the 1st quarter, Sauls set the school record for longest streak of consecutive field goals made with 13 dating back to last season. This eclipsed the previous record of 12, which Connor Lee and Chris Ferenick set in 2007, and 1995 respectively.
In the fourth quarter Sauls knocked in a 57-yarder to extend his streak to 14. In the first 20 years of Acrisure Stadium's existence, no kicker hit a field goal longer than 55 yards either professionally or in colleigate play. Sauls has kicked two field goals longer than that in the month of October alone, the first being his 58-yard kick against Cal.
Sauls' 58-yard kick tied the record for longest kick in Pitt history, and was the second longest in Acrisure Stadium's history, behind only Steelers' placekicker Chris Boswell's 59-yarder in 2022
So far in the 2024 season Sauls is a perfect 10-10 on field goal attempts, and 28-28 on extra point kicks, giving him a total of 58 points this season, which currently leads the team.
Following the game, Sauls' teammates and coaches had nothing but praise for the 5th-year kicker. Sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles in particular said he believes Sauls has a good chance of ending up on an NFL roster this coming spring
"If I'm an NFL GM, I'm using a draft pick on that guy" Biles said "He's a sniper, best kicker in the nation"
Sauls himself offered a lot more humility, crediting his long snapper, sophomore Nico Crawford, and senior holder Cam Guess for his sucess this season.
"I have the best holder and snapper in the country" Sauls said "They make my job a lot easier, I'm just the cherry on on top of the unit"
Sauls is asked to kick in a variety of scenarios, which refelects the multitude of ways Pitt has had to win games. To prepare for this Sauls commented on his mental sharpness and preparation for the game.
"Score is always 0-0 in my mind" Sauls said, "If we're up by 50 or down by 50 I don't notice"
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt QB Leaves Game With Injury
- Pitt LBs Pull Off Three Pick-Sixes
- Pitt Kicker Ben Sauls Sets School Record
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Syracuse
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt