Pitt LBs Pull Off Three Pick-Sixes
PITTSBURGH-- The Pitt Panthers linebackers made an astonishing 3 interceptions off of Syracuse QB senior Kyle McCord in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
McCord who had 19 touchdowns to just six interceptions coming into this matchup, made a critical mistake on Syracuse's opening drive. He threw an out-route to wide receiver Trebor Pena, but did not see Pitt sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles sitting on the route. Biles plucked the ball out of the air and sprinted toward the endzone to give Pitt the early lead.
The touchdown was the first pick-six for a Pitt linebacker since SirVocea Dennis intercepted a DJ Uiagalelei option pitch during Pitt's victory over Clemson in 2021.
This marks the first interception for Biles and the first defensive touchdown of his college career, adding a big milestone to his impressive start to the 2024 season.
Biles has starred in his first season receiving significant snaps at linebacker. He spent most of the 2023 season as a true freshman on special teams for the Panthers, blocking a nation-best three punts, against West Virginia, North Carolina and Florida State.
The Panthers' defense continued to make it difficult for McCord on the next drive, as junior safety Javon McIntyre deflected one of his passes. Sixth year linebacker Brandon George tracked the ball down and caught it just as it was going to hit the ground
Pitt would turn this turnover into more points, as redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls hit a 49-yard field goal, extending the Pitt lead to 10-0.
McCord kept playing poorly for the Orange, leading to another interception. Panthers redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis picked off his pass intended for redshirt junior tight end Oronde Gadsden and weaved his way through the Syracuse offense for the second pick-six of the night.
This is the first time the Pitt defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns since MJ Devonshire and Marquis Williams did so against the Virginia Cavaliers in 2022, doing so on the first two plays and throws from Brennan Armstrong.
The Panthers linebackers had one interception last year and had three in this first quarter, giving their team a 17-0 lead.
Sophomore Braylan Lovelace got in on the action, taking back a deflected pass for 33 yards to put Pitt up 31-0 at halftime.
This is the first time an FBS team has had three pick-sixes since USC did so on Sept. 3, 2022 vs. Rice. It is also the sixth time it's happened since the start of the 2000 season.
