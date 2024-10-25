Pitt QB Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein left the game vs. Syracuse with an injury and headed into the locker room in the fourth quarter.
Holstein ran 13 yards on a quarterback keeper and went hard out of bounds after a tackle from Orange redshirt junior safety Duce Chestnut. He went into the medical tent and then left and went into the locker room.
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell took over for Holstein and will serve in that role the rest of the game.
He completed 11-of-15 passes for 108 yards vs. Syracuse, including a 20-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee in the second quarter and a 29-yard pass over the middle to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. to start the fourth quarter, before departing.
Holstein came to Pitt this offseason, transferring from Alabama. He has thrived in new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme and has changed the way the team operates on the attack.
Holstein completed 127-of-200 passes, 63.5%, for 1700 yards and 15 touchdowns to five interceptions coming into this game. He also had 56 carries for 266 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.
He has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
Holstein played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
He also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at Acrisure Stadium, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34.
Holstein had another great games in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
The 381 passing yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 passing yards that Alex Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
His only game where he struggled in was against Cal, completing 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions.
Pitt will hope that the injury for Holstein is minor and that he is able to return for their matchup with No. 22 SMU in Dallas on Nov. 2.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt LBs Pull Off Three Pick-Sixes
- Pitt Kicker Ben Sauls Sets School Record
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Starting OL Out vs. Syracuse
- Syracuse Gets Two Key Players for Pitt Game
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt