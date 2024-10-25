Pitt Kicker Ben Sauls Sets School Record
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls continued his incredible 2024 season, as he set another school record.
Sauls hit a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter vs. Syracuse to put Pitt up 10-0, making him 11-of-11 on the season. This was his 13th straight field goal dating back to 2023, which is a new school record for most consecutive field goals. This eclipsed the previous record of 12, that both Chris Ferenick in 1995 and Conor Lee in 2007 set.
He also made a 58-yard field goal vs. Cal in their Week 7 matchup on Oct. 12 at Acrisure Stadium, that tied former Pitt kicker Alex Kessman's 58-yarder he converted against Boston College in 2020 to send the game into overtime. It is also the longest field goal at Acrisure Stadium in Pitt history, as Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers made one from 59 yards there.
Sauls has yet to miss a kick for Pitt this season as he has converted all 30 of his extra point attempts, making this his best season yet.
His best game of the season came against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2, for which he earned ACC Specialist of the Week and Lou Groza Star of the Week honors.
Sauls finished the day 3-for-3 on field goals, including the only points in the second half from 47 yards and a career-high of 53 yards at the end of the first half. He would also hit the game winning field goal from 35 yards out in front of his friends and family, as he grew up 65 miles north of Cincinnati.
He had solid 2022 season, his first year starting at place kicker, as he made 20 of his 24 kicks with a long of 53 yards. Sauls struggled in his redshirt junior season making 11 of his 16 field goals with a long of 47-yards.
Sauls has had some great moments is most famous for his heroics against UCLA in the 2022 Sun Bowl. Against the Bruins, Sauls went 5-of-5 in the El Paso, Texas wind. He made kicks from 22, 49, 31, 27 and 47 yards against UCLA. Sauls made the 47-yard field goal as time dwindled down to seal the Sun Bowl victory for the Panthers.
