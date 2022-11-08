Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Following Israel Abanikanda-Like Development

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' two outstanding running backs, Rodney Hammond and Israel Abanikanda - who have stared at different points for this team - are very different players.

Hammond is more quick than fast, while Abanikanda has elite breakaway straight-line speed. Abanikanda is also somewhat bigger in terms of both height and mass. In Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell's own words, Hammond is a "little man" while Abanikanda is a "big man".

"You know, Rodney's a little man," Powell said. "He's tough. I'm always telling him he's a little man and he's got to understand there are certain things little men do. I mean, he can't play like Izzy. Izzy's a big man."

But Powell still sees some similarities between the two, particularly in how they've developed since entering the program as freshmen.

"But Rodney's extremely quick and he's learning," Powell said. "His development is a lot like Izzy's. Izzy's second year, he knew more than his first year and the biggest thing with a running back is understanding the line targeting who they're blocking so you can anticipate cuts. Izzy has done that. Rodney is still learning how to do that."

One of the ways Powell tried to illustrate that was through how Abanikanda has grown as a pass protector. Initially, Abanikanda was lost but he's come along with time and is a very competent blocker this year. Hammond, meanwhile, is in the middle of that process.

"Going back to Izzy's first year, he had no idea who he was blocking. In his second year he knew who he had, but he couldn't quite do it. That's where Rodney is right now. He can do it sometimes, but not all the time. But that's the way you learn, by playing so he'll keep getting better."

And Hammond will definitely continue to play. The Panthers will continue to use both backs frequently. While the offensive staff tends to ride the hot hand, Hammond and Abanikanda split carries when they are both healthy. That will only help the development with Hammond that Powell has seen take place and reload the Pitt backfield.

