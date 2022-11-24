Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre Closes on Fundraising Goal for Fifth Down Campaign

The Fifth Down Campaign in support of Haitian youth, started by Pitt Panthers defender Deslin Alexandre, is closing in on its goal.

PITTSBURGH -- Midway through the Pitt Panthers' last game against Duke, defensive end Deslin Alexandre got some good news. As he looked up at the Acrisure Stadium scoreboard, he saw a cause he had worked so hard to create, grow and support receive a generous contribution and draw closer to its ultimate goal.

PGT Trucking revealed they would be donating $22,500 to Alexandre's 5th Down for Haiti Campaign, which is raising money for children in Alexandre's hometown of Cap-Haitien, Haiti so they can purchase basic needs like food and educational materials. The standout Pitt defender had already raised $17,679 through public donations and PGT Trucking's contribution brought him within $10,000 of his $50,000 goal.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the donation could not have been better timed and Alexandre felt blessed to have gotten that kind of support from the Pittsburgh community.

“It’s a blessing, man, just coming around with Thanksgiving," Alexandre said. "Really being thankful for all that I have and my brothers and my teammates and also being thankful for PGT Trucking helping out 5th Down with our efforts, so really blessed for that and really appreciate them.”

Alexandre also took a moment to thank those who got the word out, organized and donated. He said his teammates and even Pitt offensive lineman Marcus Minor's mother, Yvonne, have been instrumental in helping the campaign get this far.

His position coach, Charlie Partridge, said that Alexandre's efforts are a continuation of charitable work that can be traced back to recently-graduated long-snapper Cal Adomits' Cal's Kids initiative and the values that head coach Pat Narduzzi places at the front of the program.

“You can go back to Cal Adomitis and the foundations with Coach [Narduzzi’s] program," Partridge said. "One of his pillars really is to give back and relationships and getting degrees and winning - all those things really are the foundation of Coach Narduzzi’s program and Des is just the kind of person that has taken it and run with it."

The 5th Down Campaign is still $9,821 short of its goal and you can make a contribution of any size here.

