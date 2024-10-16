Pitt Snap Count vs. Cal Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers took down the Cal Golden Bears in Week 7 at Acrisure Stadium in a close, 17-15 battle.
The Panthers are 6-0 so far, their best start since 1982, when Hall of Famer Dan Marino was a senior playing quarterback. They are also one of 11 undefeated teams left in the FBS and one of nine that is bowl eligible, with at least six wins.
Pitt Snap Count vs. Cal
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-58
Running Back
Desmond Reid-47
Rodney Hammond Jr.-6
Daniel Carter-5
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-50
Konata Mumpfield-45
Kenny Johnson-33
Censere "C.J." Lee-25
Daejon Reynolds-20
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-42
Jake Overman-17
Offensive Lineman
Right Guard BJ Williams-58
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-58
Center Lyndon Cooper-58
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-48
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-10
Left Tackle Terrence Enos Jr.-47
Left Tackle Branson Taylor-11
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-60
Jimmy Scott-60
Chief Borders-25
Sincere Edwards-24
David Ojiegbe-1
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons-44
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-35
Nakhi Johnson-30
Nick James-26
Francis Brewu-17
Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace-82
Kyle Louis-79
Brandon George-61
Keye Thompson-24
Jordan Bass-6
Jeremiah Marcelin-3
Cornerback
Rashad Battle-80
Ryland Gandy-74
Tamon Lynum-16
Safety
Donovan McMillon-85
Javon McIntyre-51
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-38
Cruce Brookins-15
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Nick Lapi-18
Malachi Thomas-15
Tamon Lynum-15
Kyle Louis-12
Ryland Gandy-12
Javon McIntyre-12
Dylan Bennett-12
Josh McCarty-12
Donovan McMillon-10
Jeremiah Marcelin-10
Cruce Brookins-10
Jake Overman-9
Jesse Anderson-8
Chief Borders-8
Jordan Bass-6
Gavin Bartholomew-6
Daniel Carter-6
David Ojiegbe-4
Derrick Davis Jr.-4
Brandon George-4
Keye Thompson-4
Ryan Carretta-3
BJ Williams-3
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-3
Isaiah Montgomery-3
Ryan Baer-3
Nakhi Johnson-3
Terrence Enos Jr.-3
Jason Collier Jr.-3
Rashad Battle-3
Shadarian Harrison-2
Braylan Lovelace-2
Sean FitzSimmons-2
Nick James-2
Kick/Punt Return
Kenny Johnson-10
Censere "C.J." Lee-4
Daejon Reynolds-4
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
PK Ben Sauls-7
Punter Caleb Junko-6
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-6
LS Nico Crawford-3
Holder Cam Guess-3
Offensive linemen in sixth year Ryan Jacoby and redshirt senior Branson Taylor both suffered injuries early in the win over the Golden Bears. The Panthers relied on sixth year Jason Collier Jr. in place of Jacoby at left guard and redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. in place of Taylor at left tackle.
If these are serious injuries for both Jacoby and Taylor, expect both Enos and Collier to play most of the snaps the rest of the season.
Sophomore Braylan Lovelace played the most snaps at linebacker with fellow sophomore Rasheem Biles out for the game.
Senior defensive back Donovan McMillon played the most snaps of anyone with 85 at safety. Lovelace came in second with 80 snaps and redshirt senior defensive back Rashad Battle had 80 snaps at cornerback.
Redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons earned his second start of the season and played the most snaps at defensive tackle with 44.
Pitt will have this week off and return to face rival Syracuse at home on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at home.
