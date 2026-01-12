Pitt DT Transfers to Nebraska

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have lost one of their future defensive tackles to a Big Ten team for next season.

Jahsear Whittington, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 9, has signed with Nebraska, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Whittington quote tweeted the news with the hashtag #GBR, which stands for "Go Big Red", the chant for Nebraska fans.

Whittington recently visited Nebraska after entering the transfer portal, which likely secured his commitment. He also visited Baylor, according to his Twitter.

A player that was likely amongst the future plans for the Panthers is now a Cornhusker and will continue his football career there.

Jahsear Whittington's Time at Pitt

Whittington played in 11 games for Pitt in 2025 and made his first collegiate start vs. East Carolina in the Military Bowl, a 23-17 defeat.

The only games he missed were the back-to-back defeats to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on the road, 31-24 in overtime in Week 3, and to Louisville at Acrisure Stadium, 34-27 in Week 5.

He finished with 11 tackles (seven solo), 3.5 TFLs, one sack and a forced fumble for the Panthers in 2025.

Whittington had his most productive outing in the 37-15 home loss to then-ranked No. 9 Notre Dame, making three tackles and a tackle for loss.

He played in three games as a true freshman, preserving a redshirt, and made four tackles (two solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Whittington came out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. He made 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a senior, leading his team to a perfect 15-0 record and a PIAA Class 5A Championship

Rivals rated him as a four-star recruit, No. 244 in the Class of 2024, No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania. 247Sports and On3 had him as a three-star, with 247Sports rating him the No. 74 defensive lineman and No. 17 in the commonwealth, while On3 ranked him as the No. 89 defensive lineman and No. 26 in the state.

Defensive Tackle Outlook for Pitt in 2026

Whittington isn't the only defensive tackle who left Pitt after the season, as starter Francis Brewu also entered the transfer portal.

The Panthers will have both rising redshirt seniors in Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James return, both of whom have been starters at defensive tackle over the past two seasons.

Pitt also added two defensive tackles from the transfer portal in Jeremiah Warren of Illinois and Eliyt Narine from Tulane, both rising redshirt juniors with two years of eligibility.

The Panthers have rising redshirt sophomore Ty Yuhas and rising redshirt freshman Trevor Sommers, both of who could see time at defensive tackle next season.

The Panthers could also move rising redshirt junior Isaiah "Ghost" Neal back to defensive tackle if they need more depth.

