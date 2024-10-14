Wizards Sign Former Pitt F
PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Wizards signed former Pitt Panthers forward Mouhamadou Gueye to an Exhibit 10 deal, according to the team announcement on Twitter.
An exhibit 10 deal allows players to compete for a two-way deal in training camp. A two-way contract means that players with three years of experience or less receive one salary for playing in both the NBA and the NBA G-League. These contracts can last one or two seasons.
The Wizards now have three Pitt Panthers on their team with the signing of Gueye, along with First Round selection guard Bub Carrington, as they acquired the No. 14 overall pick from the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade, plus forward Justin Champagnie.
Gueye has had an interesting basketball career, as he grew 10 inches from his freshman to senior season and didn't play on his high school team, Curtis High School in Staten Island, N.Y., his final two years.
He would play two seasons for Monroe College, a junior college in New York City, where he helped his team win regional and district titles, earning a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament in the 2016-17 season.
Gueye sat out the following season due to academic issues, but came back for the 2018-19 season, where he started to get recruited from Division I schools. He averaged 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game and earned himself recognition as a top 100 JUCO recruit.
He would join Stony Brook in Long Island for the next two seasons. He played in 33 games in the 2019-20 season, starting eight of them, while averaging 24.8 minutes, 7.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He also shot 44.5% from the field, 30.2% from 3-point range and 71.0% from the foul line.
The 6-foot-10 forward had an incredible 2020-21 season, starting 16 of 21 games and averaging 26.4 minutes, scoring 9.7 points, grabbing 7.1 rebounds, blocking 3.1 shots, and dishing out 2.0 assists per game. Gueye also shot 42.9% from the field, 34.5% from 3-point range and 72.5% from the free throw line. He earned American East Defensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.
Gueye transferred to Pitt for the 2021-22 season for his final season of college ball. He started 28 of 32 contests and averaged 29.2 minutes, 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 43.5% from the field, 36.4% from behind the arc and 77.0% from the foul line.
His 2021-22 season was the first that a Panther led the team with both 3-pointers and blocks and he was also one of just two major conference players to do it that season too.
He went undrafted in 2022 and would spend the next season with the Texas Legends in the NBA G-League, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. He played in 18 games, starting six and averaged 21.7 minutes, 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 59.3% from the field, 27.3% from behind the arc and 61.5 % from the foul line.
Gueye joined the Toronto Raptors for the 2023 Summer League and played for their G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. He started all 13 games he played for them last season, averaging 30.5 minutes, 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 61.1% from the field.
After dealing with an injury, he would sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Feb. 10 and would eventually sign a two-way contract on March 4.
Gueye played 11 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Toronto wavied him on June 25 and he played for the Charlotte Hornets in the Summer League, before an injury prevented him from participating in most of it.
