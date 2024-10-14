Look: Pitt Basketball Reveals New Oakland Zoo Shirt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers basketball 2024-25 season will start in less than a month and the Oakland Zoo, the student section at the Petersen Events Center, is getting ready to go themselves.
They released their shirt for the season, which is the normal mustard yellow, but has a small "Oakland" above the large "Z" in white and the second "O", also in white. The middle "O" in "Zoo" is a basketball with the skyline of Pitt's campus on top and the skyline of Downtown Pittsburgh on the bottom of it.
The Oakland Zoo will have 18 home games this season, including West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15, North Carolina on Jan. 28, Virginia on Feb. 3 and Syracuse on Feb. 18, as four of their more important contests this season.
Pitt finished 22-12 overall after a poor start to ACC play, finished 12-8 in conference games, which earned them a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. A finish in the ACC Tournament Semifinals wasn't enough for the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, who kept them out, ending their season.
They bring back two important guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett, who will lead the backcourt.
Lowe played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting the final 19 games, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
Leggett averaged 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game led the Panthers with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He played in all 32 games, but started just 14, coming off the bench for the final two months of the season, allowing him to win the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Pitt added tranfers in graduate student guard Damian Dunn from Houston and junior forward Cam Corhen from Florida State. They also return forwards in twins, juniors Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham, and redshirt senior Zack Austin.
Important newcomers include freshmen in guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings, forward Amdy Ndiaye and wing Amsal Delalic from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante also returns from a season-ending knee injury last season and is practicing with the team.
