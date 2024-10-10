Pitt vs. Cal Broadcast Crew Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers willl face off against ACC newcomer Cal at Acrisure Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
The ESPN broadcast crew includes play-by-play commentator Dave Flemming, former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler as the analyst or color commentator and then Stormy Buonantony will serve as the sideline reporter.
This is the first ESPN broadcast for Pitt this season and the fifth nationally televised broadcast in their first six games. They had a chance to play on ESPN three times prior, vs. Cincinnati on the road in Week 2, against rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 and vs. North Carolina in Week 6, but ended up on ESPN2 instead.
Pitt also played on ESPNU in their blowout win vs. Kent State in the season opener in Week 1. They'll also face off against rival Syracuse on Oct. 24 in Week 9 on ESPN, since that is the ACC Thursday night game.
The only game the Panthers didn't play on a nationally televised broadcast was their 73-17 domination of FCS opponent, the Youngstown State Penguins in Week 4 at home, which was on streaming (ESPN+/ACCNX).
93.7 The Fan & Pitt Radio Network will serve as the channel for radio listeners of the game. Bill Hillgrove is the play-by-play announcer, Pat Bostick is the analyst or color commentator and then both Dorin Dickerson and Larry Richert are sideline reporters.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM 161 or 193 and on the SiriusXM App, will also have the game for fans to listen to. WPTS Radio (Pitt Student Station) on 92.1 FM is at Acrisure Stadium as well.
Cal is 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the ACC. They won their first three matchups against FCS opponent UC Davis, 31-13 on Aug. 31 at home, traveled to take down Auburn on Sept. 7, 21-14, and then dominated San Diego State, 31-10 on Sept. 14.
They would lose on the road to Florida State on Sept. 21, 14-9, and then blew a 35-10 lead midway through the third quarter to No. 8 Miami at home in primetime, losing 39-38 on a last minute touchdown.
The Golden Bears hosted College Gameday for the first time vs. the Hurricanes and will stay on national television for a second straight weekend.
Pitt and Cal have played each other five times, with Pitt holding a 3-2 series lead. This will serve as the first matchup between the two schools in almost 60 years.
They faced off in a home-and-away in the 1950s, with Pitt winning the first matchup, 27-7, at Pitt stadium in their 1955 home opener and Cal getting the 14-0 victory in 1956 in Berkeley, Calif.
The Panthers and Golden Bears played again a home-and-away in the early 1960s. The Panthers won both games, including a tight 26-24 victory on the road in 1962 and then a convincing, 35-15 victory at home in 1963.
Cal won the final matchup between both schools at home in 1966, 30-15, as Pitt would finish with a poor 1-9 record that season.
