Desmond Reid Stars for Pitt Once Again
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Pitt Panthers junior running back Desmond Reid had another incredible performance in the 34-24 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Reid had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, making 10 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
His first real impact came in the second quarter, with the Panthers down 7-3. Holstein found him for a pass over the middle of the field and Reid used his speed to go past almost every Tar Heels defender, besides one, going 72 yards to the seven-yard line.
Holstein would finish off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee to give Pitt the lead. Reid, while happy with the score, suprisingly let a defender catch him before the end zone on his reception, which he apologized for postgame.
"Legs was feeling weak," Reid said. "I take the blame though. I gotta do better with that. Won’t happen again."
Scouting North Carolina showed Reid that they liked to play in man-defense, giving chances for the running backs to find favorable opportunites.
With the talents that Reid possesses, he had the confidence going into the matchup that he would get those chances and he took advantage throughout.
“Watching film, a lot of the time, they liked to run man, so we liked to have one-on-one matchups with the linebackers and shoot, us, running back room, no linebacker can stick us," Reid said. "That’s our mindset."
Holstein, who finished with three touchdowns and 381 yards passing, a Pitt freshman record for a single game, shared those same feelings and wanted to find Reid any chance he could.
This included a quick pass to the outside on third and goal, that Reid took and beat out his defender to the pylon to break the deadlock early in the third quarter.
“We noticed that they played a lot of Cover 1 and it’s hard to guard Desmond Reid one-on-one," Holstein said. "I don’t care who you are, it’s hard to guard that guy. So when you get one-on-one with him on anybody, we’re trying to attack that guy, because he’s going to be able to make big plays for us.”
Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell brought Reid, Lee and redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. along with him from Western Carolina to help implement the new offense.
Reid showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
He finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
Reid earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Bell has used Reid, along with Lee, Williams, plus wide receivers in senior Konata Mumpfield and redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds to excel in numerous situations, making the Panthers offense versatile and effective, a big part of the 5-0 start to the season.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get every week," Reid said. "It’s going to be a leading receiver next week, it’s going to be a leading rusher next week. That’s how it is. Kade puts everybody in the position to make plays. Whether that’s me, Eli, Rod[ney Hammond] came back, [Daniel Carter], somebody gonna step up and lead in that."
Reid had to deal with some injuries issues during the game, even going to the locker room after some big hits, but still managed to come back and finish the game.
"He’s unbelievable," Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said about Reid. "He went in. Shoot, trainers did as fast you could, get him an IV real quick, get him out there. He cramped a couple of times, so that’s all it was, but we got him the IV. Great job by our trainers and our doctors and getting him back on the field."
Holstein also came to Pitt with Reid back in early January for winter workouts and then spring ball. They've come closer since they first met and now, they're connection on the football field is some of the best in the collegiate game this season.
"No, not at all, I’ve gotten really close with Dez," Holstein said. "When I first got here, me and him, both transfers, we were able to bond over that. Helping teach me the offense and everything like that. So just being around him, seeing the type of guy he is. He’s a great dude, great teammate and he’s gonna put the team before himself and he knows how much we need him. No matter if he’s hurt or anything, he’s going to go out there and make plays for us, put himself on the line for us."
