Four Pitt Players Receive ACC Honors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had four players who received ACC honors following their 28-27 comeback win over Cincinnati on the road last weekend.
Junior Desmond Reid earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors, redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein received ACC Rookie of the Wook honors, senior Konata Mumpfield earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors and redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls received ACC Specialist of the Week honors.
Reid finished with six catches for receiving 106 yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He is the first Pitt player to record both 100+ yards receiving and rushing in the same game.
Holstein was 5-of-14 for 46 yards midway through the third quarter and Pitt was down 27-6. He managed to pick up his play late in the third quarter, making two big scrambles and then completing an 11-yard pass to Mumpfield for the first touchdown.
He also completed another pass to Mumpfield in the fourth quarter on fourth down that he took 38 yards for his second score of the game. They would connect once again on the final drive for 34 yards to the Cincinnati 22-yard line, setting up the winning field goal.
He finished the fourth quarter 10-of-11 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, along with the one to Reid. This is his second straight ACC Rookie of the Week honor, after completing 30-of-40 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener 55-24 win vs. Kent State on Aug. 31 at Acrisure Stadium.
Mumpfield had five catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He is now over 2,000 receiving yads in his career and his 123 receiving yards is his career high in a game.
Sauls finished the day 3-for-3 on field goals, including the only points in the second half from 47 yards and a career-high of 53 yards at the end of the first half. He would also hit the game winning field goal from 35 yards out in front of his friends and family, as he grew up 65 miles north of Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Addressed AD Firing
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. West Virginia
- Pitt Opens as Underdogs to West Virginia
- Pitt Fires AD Heather Lyke
- Pitt Snap Count vs. Cincinnati Revealed
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt