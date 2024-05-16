Former Pitt DT Signs With UFL Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman's is continuing his professional football career in a different setting after signing with a UFL team this week.
The UFL announced that Twyman, who spent three seasons at Pitt, had inked a deal with the San Antonio Brahmas, who currently sit tied for second in the league standings.
Twyman left Pitt following a standout 2019 season, during which he recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, becoming the first defensive tackle to lead Pitt in sacks since Aaron Donald did in 2013 on the way to second-team All-American honors.
The Minnesota Vikings took him with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after signing his contract, while in his hometown of Washington, D.C., Twyman sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He rejoined the team the following August as a practice squad member before being released in October.
Twyman signed with the Miami Dolphins later that seaosn and was put on a reserve/futures contract at the end of the 2022-23 season. He then spent time with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL before being cut at the end of this past April. Now he's found a new home to keep his professional football career alive.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Hosts International Recruit
- Pitt Communications Staff Wins FWAA Super 11 Award
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Drops In Head Coach Rankings
- Pitt Moves Up in Latest ESPN Bracketology
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ACC Disrespect
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt