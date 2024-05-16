Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt DT Signs With UFL Team

Former Pitt Panthers standout Jaylen Twyman has found a new place to continue his professional football career.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) looks
Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) looks / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman's is continuing his professional football career in a different setting after signing with a UFL team this week.

The UFL announced that Twyman, who spent three seasons at Pitt, had inked a deal with the San Antonio Brahmas, who currently sit tied for second in the league standings.

Twyman left Pitt following a standout 2019 season, during which he recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, becoming the first defensive tackle to lead Pitt in sacks since Aaron Donald did in 2013 on the way to second-team All-American honors.

The Minnesota Vikings took him with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after signing his contract, while in his hometown of Washington, D.C., Twyman sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He rejoined the team the following August as a practice squad member before being released in October.

Twyman signed with the Miami Dolphins later that seaosn and was put on a reserve/futures contract at the end of the 2022-23 season. He then spent time with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL before being cut at the end of this past April. Now he's found a new home to keep his professional football career alive.

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: